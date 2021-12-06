Back

Grand Hyatt S'pore to host 2-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks for 4 weeks, 5-course lunch starts from S$228++

A taste of the Faroe Islands without the arduous journey.

Karen Lui | December 06, 2021, 12:03 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Grand Hyatt Singapore will be hosting core team members of two-Michelin Faroese restaurant Koks from Jan. 23, 2022 to Feb. 18, 2022, as part of the Chef Residence programme.

The four-week residency will feature Koks' signature dishes, as well as a few that are specially curated for Singapore using Asian ingredients and inspirations.

'World's most remote restaurant'

For the uninitiated, the restaurant that first opened in 2011 is located on the Faroe Islands, which is located in between Iceland and Norway.

Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

Often touted as the "world's most remote restaurant", Koks continues local traditions of wind drying, pickling, curing, smoking, and fermenting.

A wooden shed on wheels used for drying is partially transformed to welcome guests before they proceed to Koks' dining room. Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

Ræst, a form of wind-powered dry-aging that combines fermentation and aging. Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

Specialising in cuisine that represents the islands and their culture, the restaurant is led by 31-year-old executive chef Poul Andrias Ziska who was presented with the Michelin Nordic Countries Young Chef 2019 award.

Crispy Cod Bladder. Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

The restaurant's name is derived from a Faroese word that roughly translates as "flirtation", "loving care”, and "someone who fusses in the pursuit of perfection".

Scallops.Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

Residency at Grand Hyatt

The two-Michelin starred restaurant will serve some of its fermented signatures, such as the Fermented Ocean Perch with fermented lamb intestines and cheese, and Cod Fillet with Fermented Cabbage and Caviar.

Other dishes that Singapore diners can look forward to include their star appetiser, Langoustine Roll, which features large and succulent Faroe Islands lobster that is considered the top seafood.

Langoustine Roll. Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

Another dish that Singapore diners can look forward to — Lamb, Jerusalem, Artichoke and Kale. Image courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen.

The lunch and dinner services accommodate 30 and 54 pax respectively.

The dining experience typically lasts 2.5 to three hours for parties of two.

Prices start at S$228++ for a five-course lunch and S$458++ for a 12-course dinner.

Wine pairing is available at an additional S$148++ for lunch and S$248++ for dinner, with a discount of S$20 on wine pairings for fully paid bookings made online.

Priority booking begins for notified premium American Express Card Members from Dec. 7 to 13, 2021.

The general public can make their bookings from Dec. 14, 2021, onwards here.

However, they may register their interest from Dec. 7, 2021, to be on the waiting list.

Koks at Grand Hyatt Singapore

Address: 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211 (Grand Salon 1 and 2 with a show kitchen within)

Dates: Jan. 23, 2022, to Feb. 18, 2022 (No walk-ins)

Top images courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen and @grandhyattsing on Instagram.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Big Bang's Taeyang & Korean actress Min Hyo-rin welcomes 1st child

Congratulations!

December 06, 2021, 01:07 PM

Pierre Png, Andrea De Cruz pay tribute to late liver surgeon who saved De Cruz's life

Rest in peace.

December 06, 2021, 12:34 PM

No dining in at Bishan Junction 8 food court for 10 days after patrons repeatedly flout Covid-19 rules

When diners don't follow rules, businesses suffer.

December 06, 2021, 12:24 PM

MOH: S'pore expects to see more Omicron cases in community in weeks to come

Singapore expects to see more Omicron cases reported globally.

December 06, 2021, 04:51 AM

S'pore beats Myanmar 3-0 in first Suzuki Cup match

How far can Singapore go on home ground?

December 06, 2021, 04:18 AM

1 more imported case in S'pore tests positive for Omicron variant

Passenger was on the same flight as two others who have tested positive for the variant.

December 06, 2021, 03:52 AM

Bersatu Youth calls for Rosmah to be extradited from S'pore & her passport cancelled after missing court date

They also called for her to be extradited from Singapore.

December 06, 2021, 12:14 AM

552 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S’pore

Tonight's update.

December 05, 2021, 11:37 PM

77-year-old man missing, last seen at Serangoon Garden Estate on Dec. 5

The police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

December 05, 2021, 09:12 PM

'Serious allegations' made in Committee of Privileges interim report without hearing WP leaders' evidence: Workers' Party

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges.

December 05, 2021, 08:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.