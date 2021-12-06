Grand Hyatt S'pore to host 2-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks for 4 weeks, 5-course lunch starts from S$228++

Grand Hyatt Singapore will be hosting core team members of two-Michelin Faroese restaurant Koks from Jan. 23, 2022 to Feb. 18, 2022, as part of the Chef Residence programme.

The four-week residency will feature Koks' signature dishes, as well as a few that are specially curated for Singapore using Asian ingredients and inspirations.

'World's most remote restaurant'

For the uninitiated, the restaurant that first opened in 2011 is located on the Faroe Islands, which is located in between Iceland and Norway.

Often touted as the "world's most remote restaurant", Koks continues local traditions of wind drying, pickling, curing, smoking, and fermenting.

Specialising in cuisine that represents the islands and their culture, the restaurant is led by 31-year-old executive chef Poul Andrias Ziska who was presented with the Michelin Nordic Countries Young Chef 2019 award.

The restaurant's name is derived from a Faroese word that roughly translates as "flirtation", "loving care”, and "someone who fusses in the pursuit of perfection".

Residency at Grand Hyatt

The two-Michelin starred restaurant will serve some of its fermented signatures, such as the Fermented Ocean Perch with fermented lamb intestines and cheese, and Cod Fillet with Fermented Cabbage and Caviar.

Other dishes that Singapore diners can look forward to include their star appetiser, Langoustine Roll, which features large and succulent Faroe Islands lobster that is considered the top seafood.

The lunch and dinner services accommodate 30 and 54 pax respectively.

The dining experience typically lasts 2.5 to three hours for parties of two.

Prices start at S$228++ for a five-course lunch and S$458++ for a 12-course dinner.

Wine pairing is available at an additional S$148++ for lunch and S$248++ for dinner, with a discount of S$20 on wine pairings for fully paid bookings made online.

Priority booking begins for notified premium American Express Card Members from Dec. 7 to 13, 2021.

The general public can make their bookings from Dec. 14, 2021, onwards here.

However, they may register their interest from Dec. 7, 2021, to be on the waiting list.

Koks at Grand Hyatt Singapore

Address: 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211 (Grand Salon 1 and 2 with a show kitchen within)

Dates: Jan. 23, 2022, to Feb. 18, 2022 (No walk-ins)

Top images courtesy of Mr Claes Bech-Poulsen and @grandhyattsing on Instagram.