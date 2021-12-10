I had to babysit my niece & found 8 fun activities for kids in S’pore

It’s that time of the year again— the school holidays.

I’ve been tasked to babysit my niece, since I’m working from home and her parents are busy with adult life.

I was apprehensive at first. I mean, I can barely take care of myself, let alone a child.

But thankfully, the first few days were easy. I switched on the television, put on some cartoons, and left her on the sofa with some snacks.

Lately though, she’s been getting tired of staying at home, understandably so.

And as the best aunt in the entire world, I decided to search for some fun activities and destinations I can bring her to.

I was pleased to find a variety of options.

If you’re in a similar position as me and you’re wondering how you can entertain your kids, look no further because I’ve got you covered.

Here are eight activities you can bring your child to this school holiday:

1. Jumptopia: Holiday Village @ Marina Bay Sands

From now till Jan. 2, 2022, ​​you can bring your kids to Jumptopia at Hall B of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

There are 15 giant bouncy castles that include play concepts such as maze, swings, slides, “rock”-climbing, obstacle course, and human-sized bubble ball.

There are also mini ball pits and obstacle courses specially designed for toddlers.

The older kids can also sweat it out with some F1-racing at the adventure zone.

Jumptopia: Holiday Village is the ideal destination for kids of all ages and adults alike.

However, do note that only groups of up to five fully vaccinated visitors may enter the premises.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below (i.e. born in 2009 or later) may be included within the group of up to five as long as all these children are from the same household

Start bouncing here. (SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are eligible for this activity. Each child/youth ticket that you redeem will get a S$10 subsidy.)

2. Glamping @ Bukit Timah Horsecity

For a slightly more relaxing activity, try glamping at Bukit Timah Horsecity.

Each tent is fully air-conditioned, and comes with its own picnic table, canopy and barbecue pit.

There are also some outdoor activities, such as archery, rock climbing and horse riding if the kids get restless.

Plan a glamp here.

3. Indoor playgrounds

The Playground Pass, which is an exclusive Klook deal, allows general entry to every kid’s dream.

With this pass, the kids can enter Kiztopia, Kidz Amaze, Tayo Station, and Pororo Park Singapore.

The pass is valid for four months and the best part? You get to pick and choose when and where you would like to go.

If your kids were bored before, they definitely won’t be anymore.

Purchase the pass here.

4. Baby Shark Live

Younger kids can enjoy their favourite fishy friend Baby Shark live at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

This 75-minute music packed live show will bring all of Baby Shark’s friends on an ocean adventure to learn about friendship and family.

The show will also feature Mommy and Daddy Shark, Hettie the Hermit Crab, Shimmer the Octopus, and many more colorful Fishy Friends.

Sing along to the famous Baby Shark tune here.

5. NERF Action Xperience

If you have older kids, you might want to try the Nerf Action Xperience.

There are various activities, such as NERF-style physical play, NERF battles, obstacle course, and high-energy training circuit, in its action-packed arena.

Get your battle mode ready here. (SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are eligible for this activity. Each child/ youth ticket that you redeem will get a S$10 subsidy.)

6. Skyline Luge & Skyride

Another fun way to spend the school holidays is by enjoying a ride through various slopes, corners, and tunnels at Skyline Luge in Sentosa.

There’s also a night luge experience, allowing the kids to ride down tracks designed with vibrant colors.

Once they’ve reached the finish line, they can relax by flying above Sentosa onboard the Sentosa Skyride, admiring the view of the island.

Start your engines here. (SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are eligible for this activity. Each child/ youth ticket that you redeem will get a S$10 subsidy.)

7. Houbii Spot

Houbii Spot Singapore is another great way for kids to have fun in a beautiful, green, natural environment.

Located inside the heart of Singapore Zoo, facing the Lower Seletar Reservoir, the kids can challenge their way through various rope obstacle courses.

But don’t worry, the kids will be clipped with a harness at all times.

Climb up the obstacle courses here.

8. Farm tour

For a more educational experience, you might want to bring your kids for a half day farm tour to Hay Dairies Goat Farm, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Kok Fah Technology Farm.

The kids will be able to learn more about nature and the bustling urban farm community, whilst enjoying fresh local produce.

They will also learn more about the goats, the milking process, as well as the benefits of goat milk.

Meet the goats here. (SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are eligible for this activity. Each child/ youth ticket that you redeem will get a S$10 subsidy.)

Book on Klook

With these recommendations, you no longer have to listen to your kids complain about being bored.

You can get some of the best deals for these activities on Klook.

Enjoy up to S$40 off sitewide, one-for-one staycation deals, buy two get one free attraction deals and more with their Year End Sale.

Check out Klook for more kid-friendly adventures in Singapore.

All images courtesy of Klook.

