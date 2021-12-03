Back

Project Superstar's Kelvin Tan, 40, is getting married next year

He has also applied for a HDB flat.

Mandy How | December 03, 2021, 07:02 PM

Those of us who are old enough to have watched TV might remember Kelvin Tan Wei Lian, the winner of Mediacorp's singing competition "Project Superstar" in 2005.

The visually handicapped crooner went on to release a few albums, but has been relatively low profile for the past decade or so.

Recently, however, Tan has given fans and followers a life update on Channel 8 programme "A Conversation with Minister 2021".

The 40-year-old revealed that he has applied for a HDB flat, and will be getting married next year.

To procure a stable income for the housing loan, Tan has gotten a full time job at the start of the pandemic, and currently works at the Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

Previously, he was a telemarketer and customer service personnel.

In response to a question about his life priorities, Tan replied that they are now with his new family and house.

"I feel like I'm at a different stage in life now, so my priorities have shifted," he said.

Later on in the interview, he added that he did not think that money was too important when he was younger, but implied that that has since changed.

The singer is also happy to get married during the pandemic, as that would mean a smaller event and less guests.

Adapting to the pandemic

As for how he's doing in the pandemic, Tan said that it actually hasn't affected him that much as he has secured a full time job.

However, the safe distancing measures have brought about some minor inconveniences for him as a visually handicapped person.

For instance, checking in via QR code might not be as easy for him, compared to simply tapping the SafeEntry Gateway device.

You can view the interview excerpt with Tan here:

