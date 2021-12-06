No dining in at Bishan Junction 8 food court for 10 days after patrons repeatedly flout Covid-19 rules

Diners looking to sit down and have a meal at the Bishan Junction 8 Food Junction food court will not be able to do so from Dec. 4 to 13, 2021.

The dine-in option has been temporarily suspended after patrons at the food court repeatedly flouted safe distancing measures, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Dining in at the food court will only resume on Dec. 14.

Currently, the food court remains open and only takeaway services are available.

A stall vendor in the food court told Shin Min that the reason for the suspension was due to diners who did not observe the 1m social distancing rule.

The vendor added: "In fact, there have been repeated violations. We were banned from dine-in because of customer violations several times. This also directly affects the business, causing a drop of 30 to 50 per cent."

One other vendor lamented that patrons who want to consume food at the food court are turned off by the lack of dine-in options, and the number of customers dwindle as a result.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Follow and listen to our podcast here