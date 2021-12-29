Strange clouds that only cover half the sky in Japan leave Japanese amazed & petrified

A photo of the sky in Japan has recently taken Twitter by storm, with many commenters marvelling at the extraordinary sight.

In the photo, the sky looked as if it had been divided cleanly in two, with a blanket of clouds on the right, and clear, blue skies on the left.

The icing on the cake is perhaps the electrical wires, which served to enhance the illusion of acting as a boundary in between the sky and the clouds.

However, the Twitter user did not mention the location where the photo was taken.

The photo of the unusual phenomenon has since gone viral on Twitter, with over 102,500 "likes" and 19,000 "retweets".

Twitter users share similar encounters

A similar sight was also captured by people in various parts of Japan as seen from photos shared online.

Here are more photos of the phenomenon:

Shikoku

Hiroshima

Okayama

"This is Okayama. I also encountered it in the morning. It's kind of mysterious, isn't it?", another commenter added.

Fukuoka

Additionally, a netizen from Fukuoka also came across the same phenomenon on the way back from work.

The extraordinary sight also trended on Reddit, garnering more than 15,200 "upvotes" and 164 comments, and several Taiwanese media outlets also reported on the sighting.

Earthquake clouds?

Some Japanese netizens who tweeted photos of the phenomenon also described this to be the "Earthquake clouds" or jishingumo, according to SoraNews24.

However, jishingumo is just a local folk wisdom and scientists have not established any evidence that cloud formations are signs of earthquakes.

The weather phenomenon is likely due to the collision of two air masses known as a front.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via @neinei_ninja250/Twitter & @qzy172/Twitter