Strange clouds that only cover half the sky in Japan leave Japanese amazed & petrified

A photo of the sky in Japan has recently taken Twitter by storm, with many commenters marvelling at the extraordinary sight.
雲がすごい pic.twitter.com/ivYkTZBloD— ℕ𝕖𝕚ℕ𝕖𝕚＠ツイ逃げ常習犯 (@neinei_ninja250) December 20, 2021
In the photo, the sky looked as if it had been divided cleanly in two, with a blanket of clouds on the right, and clear, blue skies on the left.
The icing on the cake is perhaps the electrical wires, which served to enhance the illusion of acting as a boundary in between the sky and the clouds.
However, the Twitter user did not mention the location where the photo was taken.
The photo of the unusual phenomenon has since gone viral on Twitter, with over 102,500 "likes" and 19,000 "retweets".
Twitter users share similar encounters
A similar sight was also captured by people in various parts of Japan as seen from photos shared online.
Here are more photos of the phenomenon:
Shikoku
自分も四国で遭遇しました😆 pic.twitter.com/FBdHi3N7gf— YASUHIRO1119 (@YASUHIRO_1119) December 21, 2021
Hiroshima
広島の朝もありました(*⁰▿⁰*) pic.twitter.com/027ilPUnDD— アザラシ( =•ω•=` っ)3 (@potukonnn) December 21, 2021
Okayama
"This is Okayama. I also encountered it in the morning. It's kind of mysterious, isn't it?", another commenter added.
岡山です。自分も朝遭遇しました、、、w— 八塚 (@yatuka_307) December 21, 2021
なんか神秘的ですよね pic.twitter.com/gDsoMMW7a3
Fukuoka
Additionally, a netizen from Fukuoka also came across the same phenomenon on the way back from work.
FF外から失礼します🙇♂️— こーたろ (@kotachan_darts) December 21, 2021
福岡県なんですけど仕事帰りに遭遇しました！ pic.twitter.com/oDqZ7c2x3G
The extraordinary sight also trended on Reddit, garnering more than 15,200 "upvotes" and 164 comments, and several Taiwanese media outlets also reported on the sighting.
Earthquake clouds?
Some Japanese netizens who tweeted photos of the phenomenon also described this to be the "Earthquake clouds" or jishingumo, according to SoraNews24.
However, jishingumo is just a local folk wisdom and scientists have not established any evidence that cloud formations are signs of earthquakes.
The weather phenomenon is likely due to the collision of two air masses known as a front.
今日は、いつもと違う雲が— パグのマヨ (@pagupagumayo6) December 20, 2021
出ているワン( ｰ̀дｰ́ )ﾑﾑｯ…
地震雲 じゃないよね?!😱 pic.twitter.com/i1mZYesPpE
朝うわなにこれと思って— な (@_wahu_wahu_) December 21, 2021
写真撮ったけど、これ地震雲なの…？
しかも瀬戸内地域だけとか怖いんだけど pic.twitter.com/2nRqSe14wF
きたもっきゅん🌸— TDW.MoQn (@Po9n1x) December 21, 2021
あれ朝見た綺麗な雲地震雲だったんだけど…😱😱
怖すぎる！笑
中国・四国地方の人とか九州の人とか地震来るかもだから気をつけて🥲 pic.twitter.com/W0zqkqPmu0
今朝の空 何年見上げても見れない空— 炭水化物 (@LfSOM8De2Zr1c36) December 21, 2021
#地震雲 #いまそら #いまそら部 pic.twitter.com/tUgDjueSge
地震雲気持ち悪い pic.twitter.com/sX5SQinaxB— しずく (@Qzy172) December 21, 2021
Top image via @neinei_ninja250/Twitter & @qzy172/Twitter
