Italy bans tourists from S'pore until Jan. 31, 2022

Arrivederci, Roma.

Matthias Ang | December 16, 2021, 02:46 PM

Starting from Dec. 16, Singaporeans and Singapore residents will no longer be travel to Italy for leisure, until Jan. 31 next year (2022).

On Dec. 15, Italy's embassy in Singapore announced that both Singapore and Brunei had been moved into the List E category, in which travel into Italy is allowed only for specific reasons such as work, health, study, absolute urgency or returning to one's own residence.

Singapore was previously classified at List D, a lower risk category with fewer Covid-19 restrictions.

No reason was given on the embassy's announcement as to why Singapore was moved to List E.

Only Italian citizens, EU and long-term residents can travel as tourists

The announcement also stated that only Italian citizens, long-term residents and residents of the European Union/Schengen area, as well as their partners, can travel into Italy as tourists.

According to the Straits Timesthis extends to Singapore residents, not just citizens.

Singapore residents can still transit at an Italian airport, provided they do not exit designated areas within the premises.

In the event that they are entering Italy, they will need to adhere to the following requirements, among others:

  • Fill out the Digital Passenger Locator Form for the purpose of contact tracing in Italy,

  • Show a negative result on a PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Italy, or doing the same with a ART test, taken within 24 hours prior to arrival,

  • Self-isolate for 10 days at the address indicated in the Digital Passenger Locator Form, and

  • Take another PCR or ART test at the end of the 10-day period.

VTL with Italy was established on Oct. 19

Singapore had previously extended the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme to Italy on Oct. 19.

Italy's announcement does not affect entry from Italy into Singapore, unless the traveller has travelled to the following countries in the past 14 days: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi or Nigeria.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that the airline will be contacting booked customers on upcoming flights to Italy to notify them of the new travel restrictions.

In addition, customers may seek a refund if they have booked directly with SIA, while those who have made bookings through through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance.

Customers who are covered by SIA's complimentary rebooking policy may also opt to rebook via Manage Booking with change fees waived.

Top photo by Rebe Adelaida via Unsplash

