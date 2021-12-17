Back

South Korea's reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai interested in Irfan Fandi

Syahindah Ishak | December 17, 2021, 04:46 PM

South Korea's reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors has shown interest in Singaporean footballer Irfan Fandi.

Irfan, 24, is currently playing for Thai team BG Pathum. His contract with the team ends in 2024.

Approached by an agent from Jeonbuk

BG Pathum and Jeonbuk met in the AFC Champions League in September 2021, with Irfan putting up a solid performance in the Thai side's defence.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, before the South Korean giant won on penalties.

According to The Straits Times, an agent had asked for Irfan's number a day after the match. Following that, an agent from Jeonbuk also approached him.

Speaking to ST, Irfan said that it's "great" to know that big Asian leagues and clubs are watching him.

He added that if the opportunity arises, he would want to play at a higher level.

No less than S$1.23 million

Following Jeonbuk's interest, BG Pathum's chairman Kawin Bhirombhakdi requested no less than 30 million baht (S$1.23 million) for Irfan's transfer fee.

Irfan told ST that he respected his club's decision, having been able to grow on and off the pitch at the club.

He added that he will "explore the options with the management" after the AFF Suzuki Cup is over.

Won K League 1 for fifth consecutive year

Jeonbuk has recently won the K League 1 title for the fifth consecutive year.

The team was previously crowned champions in 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

It has also won the AFC Champions League in 2006 and 2016, and came in second in 2011.

Top images via Irfan Fandi/Instagram.

