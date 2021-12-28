Indonesian captain gets stern warning after mocking S'pore player, told not to join national team if it happens again

Indonesian national footballer Asnawi Mangukualam has received a stern warning from his country's national football team manager Shin Tae-yong.

This was after Asnawi apparently provoked Singaporean national footballer Faris Ramli following the last-minute penalty miss.

In the epic AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals match on Dec. 25, Asnawi apparently said "thank you" to Faris after the latter missed the penalty shot.

Captain given stern warning

Following this incident, Kompas reported that team captain Asnawi was given a stern warning by Shin.

In an interview with South Korean daily The JoongAng, Shin said: "I didn't know about the incident at the time, but I was surprised when I watched the match again."

Told not to join national team if it happens again

He told Asnawi to "not think about joining the national team" if such an incident happens again while he is still the coach.

Shin also said to his player: "Everyone on the pitch is a colleague, how heartbreaking it must have been for the player to not score a penalty kick. It is unacceptable to celebrate goals on the opponent's bench."

Asnawi assured his coach that he would not commit such an act again.

Top image screenshot from @affsuzukicup and Wikimedia.

