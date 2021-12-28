Back

Indonesian captain gets stern warning after mocking S'pore player, told not to join national team if it happens again

The captain said he won't do it again.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 2021, 06:47 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Indonesian national footballer Asnawi Mangukualam has received a stern warning from his country's national football team manager Shin Tae-yong.

This was after Asnawi apparently provoked Singaporean national footballer Faris Ramli following the last-minute penalty miss.

In the epic AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals match on Dec. 25, Asnawi apparently said "thank you" to Faris after the latter missed the penalty shot.

Captain given stern warning

Following this incident, Kompas reported that team captain Asnawi was given a stern warning by Shin.

In an interview with South Korean daily The JoongAng, Shin said: "I didn't know about the incident at the time, but I was surprised when I watched the match again."

Told not to join national team if it happens again

He told Asnawi to "not think about joining the national team" if such an incident happens again while he is still the coach.

Shin also said to his player: "Everyone on the pitch is a colleague, how heartbreaking it must have been for the player to not score a penalty kick. It is unacceptable to celebrate goals on the opponent's bench."

Asnawi assured his coach that he would not commit such an act again.

Top image screenshot from @affsuzukicup and Wikimedia.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Jacky Wu asks authorities to impose heavy penalty on son, who was caught smoking marijuana

His son claimed to be unaware that he was smoking the drug.

December 28, 2021, 06:36 PM

Celebrate the New Year with up to 70% off wines & spirits at iShopChangi

Get your hands on some alcohol deals.

December 28, 2021, 06:18 PM

S'pore football team coach Tatsuma Yoshida quits

Thank you Tatsuma.

December 28, 2021, 06:18 PM

Najib calls Mahathir a 'racist' & liar for U-turn on Forest City project once he became PM

Najib claimed that once Mahathir was in power, he changed his stance.

December 28, 2021, 06:00 PM

Ex-Hokkaido Ramen Santouka chef opens Tampines coffeeshop stall selling ramen from S$8

Not your typical coffeeshop grub.

December 28, 2021, 04:56 PM

NTUC FairPrice discount schemes for seniors & low-income families extended till end-2022

The PG proxy will be also be extended until June 30, 2022.

December 28, 2021, 04:50 PM

Wang Leehom reportedly leaves hotel quarantine with 10 bodyguards & decoy car to evade paparazzi

Over the Christmas weekend.

December 28, 2021, 04:47 PM

MAS destroys millions of new S$2 notes after each Chinese New Year as they exceed circulation demand

Contrary to popular belief, new notes don't remain in circulation.

December 28, 2021, 04:28 PM

MS Explains: If the Committee of Privileges' videos are like a TV series, what's the season finale?

Mothership Explains: After 18 episodes with over 30 hours of runtime, here's some of what to expect next.

December 28, 2021, 04:15 PM

Motorcyclist giggles while squirting petrol from nozzle aimed at friend at Jurong Caltex station

Petrol is a flammable substance.

December 28, 2021, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.