Police investigating woman who offered companionship for money in Loyang & 18 others aged 17-88 for illegal gambling, unlawful employment

The Singapore police are investigating 15 men and four women, aged between 17 and 88, for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities and unlawful employment in two separate cases.

First case

On Dec. 4, 2021, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation against illegal gambling activities along Yishun Avenue 5.

Two men, aged 77 and 78, were allegedly found to have acted as bookmakers to four other men, aged between 56 and 88 years old.

Cash amounting to more than S$1,400, a mobile phone and betting related paraphernalia were seized.

Second case

On Dec. 15, 2021, officers from Bedok Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau conducted a joint enforcement operation along Toh Crescent.

A total of 21 persons were allegedly found mingling within a residential unit.

A poker table, pool table and karaoke system were also found within the unit.

In addition to gambling, one woman was established to have provided companionship for a fee.

In total, nine men and four women, aged between 17 and 35 years old, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Gambling related paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

All 21 persons are being investigated for offences under the Covid-19 Regulations 2020.

Penalties

Illegal bookmaking

Those found to be involved in bookmaking shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

Illegal betting

Those who bet with a bookmaker shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Illegal gaming house

Any person who, being the owner or occupier of a property, keeps or uses it as a common gaming house, shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000 and imprisonment of a term not exceeding three years.

Illegal gaming

Those caught gaming in a common gaming house shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.

Illegal employment

Those who employ a foreign employee without a valid work pass can be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$30,000, jailed for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Foreign employees employed without a valid work pass can be fined not less than S$20,000, jailed for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Covid-19 regulations violations

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 regulations, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

Follow and listen to our podcast here