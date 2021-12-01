Back

IKEA's cuddly 100cm DJUNGELSKOG bear plushies back in S'pore

If you're feeling lonely.

Ashley Tan | December 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

One of IKEA's beloved plushies is back in stock.

The DJUNGELSKOG has returned to stores in Singapore, IKEA announced on its Facebook page on Nov. 29.

It made its grand re-entrance with an outdoor photoshoot.

Sold out at IKEA Alexandra

The jumbo-sized bear plushie is 100cm in height, and costs S$39.90.

According to the IKEA website, it is only available at the Tampines and Alexandra outlets.

However, those looking for a DJUNGELSKOG companion better head down to stores fast, as the bears are already sold out in the latter outlet.

The DJUNGELSKOG first gained fame for its weary, slumped over appearance.

Photos of the plushie placed in various positions were posted to Twitter, which quickly went viral and sparked a trend of arranging the bears on furniture.

Others have lavished praise for its rotund figure which provides maximum cuddliness.

IKEA's wildly popular shark toy plushie, BLAHAJ, is still in stock as well.

In response to a Facebook comment enquiring about the stuffed shark's availability, IKEA shared that it can still be found at the Tampines outlet.

Top photo from IKEA 

