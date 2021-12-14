Back

Step-by-step guide for S'poreans to redeem & use S$100 in CDC vouchers

For every Singaporean household.

Tanya Ong | December 14, 2021, 09:45 AM

It was previously announced that all Singaporean households will receive S$100 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to support hawkers and heartland merchants.

The scheme is to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the pandemic and to support heartland businesses.

Vouchers are valid till Dec. 31, 2022.

What can the vouchers be used for?

These vouchers can be used at hawker stalls and heartland businesses that display this decal:

How to redeem

Only one member per household is required to do this on behalf of the household. You will need to go to this link and log in via your Singpass.

Key in your phone number (the number that the vouchers will be sent to) to request an OTP.

You will receive an SMS with a link to access your vouchers.

You should see this page after you click on the link.

How to use

Although only one person from each household redeems the vouchers, the voucher link can be shared with other family members.

To do so, click on “Share My Vouchers” to copy the unique voucher link to be sent.

Sharing your voucher link constitutes providing them with access to your voucher, so anyone with the voucher link can use your vouchers.

To use the vouchers, tap the amount you wish to use and show the QR code to a participating hawker or heartland merchant to scan.

As the denominations are fixed, do note that there will be no change or refund provided if the purchase amount is less than the voucher value, e.g. You won't get S$1 change if you use a S$5 voucher to pay for a S$4 item.

Vouchers can also be stacked, e.g. For a S$7 item, you can use a S$5 + S$2 voucher in a single transaction.

Those who do not have a smartphone or Singpass may visit their nearest Community Centre/Club (CC) for assistance.

You can see a full guide and FAQ here.

You can also call the PA Contact Centre at 6225 5322.

