Back

Hougang bakery makes cakes with cigarette packets, condoms following customers' requests

The owner and baker said that he’s merely fulfilling customers’ requests.

Low Jia Ying | December 08, 2021, 04:44 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Any request isn’t too unreasonable for an Hougang bakery, that has taken on all kinds of suggestions and demands for personalised cakes, including those made of cigarette packets and condoms.

The owner of four-year-old Redberry Bakery said these cake designs were specific requests from customers.

Some designs feature cigarette packets, and money encased in a plastic ball atop an actual cake.

Other designs feature condoms, and um, breasts made out of icing.

“We can do anything the customer wants us to do”

Speaking to Mothership, the owner of the bakery, who goes by Ah Siang, said the “naughty” cake designs are products born out of discussions he had with his customers.

He said confidently:

“Whatever the customer wants, we will try to do. We can do anything the customer wants us to do.”

“This customer’s husband likes cigarettes and money, so I will try to include those elements in the cake,” he said, sharing an example of how he made the cake pictured above.

He shies away from using fondant to create the decorations for his cakes, as most find them too sweet.

Actual cigarettes might be more palatable to some instead, he joked.

Since the cake designs feature real cigarette packets, Ah Siang said the cost of the cigarettes are simply added into the cost of a regular cake.

“For example, if a cake costs S$50, and 10 packets of cigarettes cost S$120, we will just add that extra S$120 on top of the price,” Ah Siang explained.

All sorts of guilty pleasures

Some of his other creations include a cake featuring a Heineken bottle encased within layers of cake, and lined with mahjong tiles.

For your bubble tea-obsessed friend, this was created:

This was not a real Rolex, unfortunately:

@ngsiang♬ 放个大招给你看 - _ab.mn_

Ah Siang also clarified that besides these "naughty" cakes, his bakery makes normal, children-friendly cakes as well.

Redberry Bakery's cakes start at S$58 for a basic 4-inch cake, and can go up to S$118 for an 8-inch cake.

Address: Block 106 Hougang Ave 1, #01-1201, Singapore 530106

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images courtesy of Redberry Bakery

Democracy always an 'ideal' cherished by China: Chinese Communist Party

Its white paper on "democracy" was published a few days ahead of the U.S.' Democracy Summit.

December 08, 2021, 03:43 AM

700 new Covid-19 community cases, 8 deaths in S'pore on Dec. 7

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 53.3 per cent.

December 07, 2021, 10:43 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants religion to be regulated & 'sinicised'

The government will 'guide' religious figures and followers to practise and nurture core socialist values.

December 07, 2021, 10:37 PM

Literally half wine glass exists for anyone pretending to control their drinking

Gives you the illusion of a full glass of wine.

December 07, 2021, 08:04 PM

S'pore remains 'deeply concerned' about recent developments in Myanmar: MFA

Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

December 07, 2021, 07:42 PM

S'pore allowing Covid-19 saliva testing as pre-departure tests for travellers

Local biomedical start-up trying to make service more widespread.

December 07, 2021, 07:22 PM

Earn 2X VRPoints for shopping vouchers & parking perks at VivoCity with enhanced loyalty programme

Without the hassle of uploading receipts.

December 07, 2021, 06:55 PM

Japanese teahouse-inspired cafe serving ice cream sandwich & butterscotch popcorn tea opens opposite Tiong Bahru Market

New spot for cafe hopping.

December 07, 2021, 06:52 PM

CEO lays off 900 employees via Zoom before holidays, says termination 'effective immediately'

In an email to employees that was obtained by Forbes in 2020, Vishal Garg had also called his employees a "bunch of dumb dolphins".

December 07, 2021, 06:48 PM

S'porean actor Desmond Tan marries girlfriend of 12 years at castle in France

Congrats!

December 07, 2021, 06:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.