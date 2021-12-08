Hougang bakery makes cakes with cigarette packets, condoms following customers' requests

Any request isn’t too unreasonable for an Hougang bakery, that has taken on all kinds of suggestions and demands for personalised cakes, including those made of cigarette packets and condoms.

The owner of four-year-old Redberry Bakery said these cake designs were specific requests from customers.

Some designs feature cigarette packets, and money encased in a plastic ball atop an actual cake.

Other designs feature condoms, and um, breasts made out of icing.

“We can do anything the customer wants us to do”

Speaking to Mothership, the owner of the bakery, who goes by Ah Siang, said the “naughty” cake designs are products born out of discussions he had with his customers.

He said confidently:

“Whatever the customer wants, we will try to do. We can do anything the customer wants us to do.”

“This customer’s husband likes cigarettes and money, so I will try to include those elements in the cake,” he said, sharing an example of how he made the cake pictured above.

He shies away from using fondant to create the decorations for his cakes, as most find them too sweet.

Actual cigarettes might be more palatable to some instead, he joked.

Since the cake designs feature real cigarette packets, Ah Siang said the cost of the cigarettes are simply added into the cost of a regular cake.

“For example, if a cake costs S$50, and 10 packets of cigarettes cost S$120, we will just add that extra S$120 on top of the price,” Ah Siang explained.

All sorts of guilty pleasures

Some of his other creations include a cake featuring a Heineken bottle encased within layers of cake, and lined with mahjong tiles.

For your bubble tea-obsessed friend, this was created:

This was not a real Rolex, unfortunately:

Ah Siang also clarified that besides these "naughty" cakes, his bakery makes normal, children-friendly cakes as well.

Redberry Bakery's cakes start at S$58 for a basic 4-inch cake, and can go up to S$118 for an 8-inch cake.

Address: Block 106 Hougang Ave 1, #01-1201, Singapore 530106

All images courtesy of Redberry Bakery