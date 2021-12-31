Back

New Year's countdown fireworks at 10 heartland locations in S'pore

Watch the fireworks from home.

Fasiha Nazren | December 31, 2021, 02:04 PM

There will not be any New Year's Eve fireworks at Marina Bay.

The fireworks will be set off from heartland locations for the second consecutive year.

According to the People's Association, these are the sites where the fireworks will be set off:

  • Bedok

  • Bishan

  • Boon Lay

  • Buona Vista

  • Choa Chu Kang

  • Hougang

  • Kembangan-Chai Chee

  • Sembawang

  • Tampines

  • Woodlands

The community is encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from home via livestreaming.

There will be 15 virtual engagement programmes at the various constituencies.

Most of them include livestreaming of the fireworks as well as quizzes and singing performances.

More details on the year-end festivities can be found here.

Fireworks to be livestreamed

These fireworks will be livestreamed on Facebook as part of the People's Association's neighbourhood New Year's countdown celebrations.

Selected heartland fireworks and scenes from Marina Bay will also be featured on Mediacorp's "Let's Celebrate 2022", which will be broadcasted on Channel 5 and streamed online via meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

