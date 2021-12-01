102 hawker centres, 71 coffeeshops & canteens now allowed to have groups of up to 5 diners

In a Facebook post on Nov. 30, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) Amy Khor shared that a total of 102 hawker centres across Singapore can now accommodate groups of up to five fully-vaccinated diners.

The remaining eight hawker centres are either under Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) or spring cleaning, and will join the list when reopened, Khor added.

Mothership understands that this will in turn bring the total number of market and hawker centres that have implemented Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) islandwide up to 110.

Hawker centres undergoing R&R or cleaning

According to NEA's website, four hawker centres are currently undergoing renovation, and are set to reopen from Dec. 9, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022.

They are:

Block 159 Mei Chin Road Kallang Estate Market Amoy Street Food Centre, and Dunman Food Centre.

The remaining four hawker centres are undergoing spring cleaning, and are:

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre/Market Empress Road Market and Food Centre, and 216 Bedok North Street 1 (Market and Food Centre).

Full list of 102 hawker centres

The rest of the hawker centres that are managed by the NEA or NEA-appointed operators are open to groups of five fully-vaccinated diners as of Nov. 30, 2021.

Mothership understands that the markets Blk 79 Redhill Lane, Blk 82 Telok Blangah Drive, and Blk 502 West Coast Drive do not have dine-in capabilities, and were hence not included within the list of 102 hawker centres.

Jurong West Hawker Centre was also not included in the list, as it is "not in operation until further notice".

You can find the full list of hawker centres that are open for five pax dine-in here (the highlighted ones do not yet have VDS in place):

List of 71 coffee shops

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), 71 coffeeshops and canteens have also now opened to allow for dine-in for groups of up to five fully-vaccinated persons as of Nov. 30, 2021.

This is up from the 17 mentioned by Khor in a Facebook post last Thursday, Nov. 25.

Under the new measures, coffeeshop and canteen operators need to:

Put up posters to inform patrons that only fully vaccinated patrons can dine-in in groups of up to five pax

Control access to premises by ensuring dedicated entry points, as well as

Check the vaccination status of all patrons at entry points.

Those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will only be allowed to takeaway food.

Patrons who are fully vaccinated and dining in will be differentiated through the use of stickers, and can check in via their TraceTogether (TT) app, or token.

The full list of 71 coffee shops that are now open are:

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Amy Khor Facebook and Google Maps