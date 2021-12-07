Back

Literally half wine glass exists for anyone pretending to control their drinking

Gives you the illusion of a full glass of wine.

Tanya Ong | December 07, 2021, 08:04 PM

There are mostly two kinds of people in this world: Glass half full or glass half empty.

And then there's the literally half-glass type.

No, seriously.

杂七杂八/FB

Introducing the Happy Half Wine Glass, which is basically a wine glass like any other, except split into half.

Especially great for those who claim that they only want half a drink, perhaps?

The glass holds 6.7 oz (198ml) of liquid, as compared to a standard white wine glass that holds around 360ml of liquid and a standard red wine glass that holds around 400ml.

Half of this half-glass would be approximately 100ml, which is less than the standard pour typically served (usually around 125ml in Singapore but it also depends on how generous the restaurant is).

杂七杂八/FB

"For health reasons, drink half a glass instead next time," a Facebook post said:

Looking at it from the front and not the side, the glass will give the drinker the illusion of consuming a full glass of drink.

If you can't wait to get your hands on this novelty glass, bad news – it currently appears to be out of stock on Amazon.

It is unclear if the item will be back in stock.

It was first made available on the platform sometime in 2015.

Reviews seemed positive as well, with most rating it 4 or 5 stars.

The glass is manufactured by Barbuzzo, which specialises in novelty barware. Unfortunately, the product can't be found on the Barbuzzo site either.

Apart from wine, there's also another product: "Happy Half Pint Glass". It's retailing for US$12.71 according to Walmart, but is also listed as out of stock.

Via Walmart.

Top photo via 杂七杂八/FB

