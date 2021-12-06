Guerilla Coffee: new high-tech, minimalist cafe at Suntec City offers pastries, speciality drinks

Guerilla Coffee has launched its flagship store at Suntec City.

The "minimalist theatre-café" is home to many advanced machines, of which our descriptions will not do adequate justice.

Nonetheless, if you're well-versed in this area, look out for the Slayer LPX espresso machines, Singapore’s first Tone 3 boilerless brewer, as well as the Latte Art Factory, which is a fully-automated milk steaming and frothing system.

For us noobs, it's supposed to translate into better coffee, faster.

Either way, you can have your coffee in a very sleek and clean interior.

The menu

The main menu consists of espresso-based beverages, all of which contain double shots.

Choose between the floral and sweet Guerilla No.1 or rich and nutty Guerilla No.2, which comes in several forms:

Hot Cappuccino (S$6/8oz)

Hot Cafe Latte (S$6/8oz)

Iced Latte (S$7/12oz)

Iced Mint Mocha (S$8.20/12 oz)

Americano (S$5/8oz)

You can also get it with oat milk for an additional S$1.

If you'd like to try something different, there's also a single origin espresso from Mount Sinabung, Indonesia.

This seasonal blend carries notes of cherries and chocolate and is full-bodied with medium acidity.

Other beverages include:

Iced Black Mint (S$7/12oz) Double shot of Guerilla No.2 espresso with fresh mint by Comcrop, Singapore’s first rooftop urban farm.

Home (S$8/8 oz) Double ristretto shot of Guerilla No.2 with a hint of condensed milk, pepper and salt.



Speciality drinks

Complementing the main coffee menu is a number of espresso-based signature drinks, such as:

Marmalade Mocha (S$8/8 oz)

Mayan Mocha (S$8/8 oz)

Marmalade Mocha Affogato (S$9.50)

Chocolate Crumble Affogato (S$9.50)

Additionally, the slow coffee bar features a seasonal menu of filter-brewed coffee.

Pastries are also available from S$3.

Guerilla Coffee

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-506/507, Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours (subject to change):

Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 7pm

Saturday-Sunday, 9:30am - 7pm

Top image via Guerilla Coffee