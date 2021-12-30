Back

3 Golden Mile F&B outlets found to have breached Covid-19 regulations during island-wide inspection

Police raiding.

Matthias Ang | December 30, 2021, 05:35 PM

Three food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Golden Mile Complex — Thong Lor, Angel Bar Beer and CY Bistro — were found to have allegedly committed breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, a press release by the police stated.

The discovery occurred during a series of island-wide operations at public entertainment and nightlife establishments, F&B outlets and shopping malls.

These operations were jointly carried out from Dec. 17 to Dec. 27, by the the Secret Societies Branch of Criminal Investigation Department and the seven Police Land Divisions, together with Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers from Enterprise Singapore.

Enforcement checks conducted along Middle Road. Source: Singapore Police Force

Public entertainment and nightlife establishments at Golden Mile Complex. Source: Singapore Police Force

Enforcement checks conducted along Circular Road. Source: Singapore Police Force

Public entertainment and nightlife establishments at Macpherson Mall. Source: Singapore Police Force

30-year-old arrested

In total, 56 public entertainment and nightlife establishments and F&B outlets, and 177 persons were checked during these operations.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested for his alleged involvement in secret society activities.

Under the Secret Societies Act, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society is liable to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, anyone found guilty of breaching measures faces a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Top images via Singapore Police Force

