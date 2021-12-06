Back

Any clash between US & China will be 'disastrous', especially for Asia: Goh Chok Tong

Both powers face a trust deficit.

Kayla Wong | December 06, 2021, 03:47 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Any clash between the U.S. and China will be "disastrous", particularly for Asia as it will derail the region's efforts to achieve peace and prosperity for its people, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said on Sunday, Dec. 5.

This is also the global issue that he is "most worried about", even with other pressing issues like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

Both powers face a trust deficit

Speaking at the World Peace Conference -- an event organised by the Bangladeshi government -- the former prime minister said unlike the global health pandemic and climate change, which are "exogenous events" and attributable to external factors, geo-political power rivalry is "endogenous" in global governance.

And while the relationship between the two major powers "defines the policy space for all national governments" to operate in an interconnected global economy, there is, unfortunately, a trust deficit between them at the moment, he said.

This is because "the U.S. is ideological on advancing democracy and championing human rights outside their own country", and China sees this as "an American strategy to contain its growth", Goh explained.

He further elaborated that they are distrustful of each other's long-term intentions as well, with the U.S. taking actions and rallying allies to deal with "real or perceived threats posed by a superpower China" as the latter continues to grow, resulting in a narrower economic, technological and military gap between the two countries.

Other countries can voice their support for stable world order

However, the rest of the world are not helpless bystanders, he said.

"We can be the voice of reason, the voice of moderation," he said, adding, "We must reinvigorate multilateral and regional collaboration in pursuit of shared peace and prosperity".

"Let us voice out our desire and support for a stable, rules-based multilateral world order," he said.

"We can let the superpowers know where we stand, and the peace, prosperity and social inclusion we seek."

In this regard, Singapore and Bangladesh share common principles and positions, he said, adding that both countries "collaborate well at international and regional fora".

The two are members of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and Goh further said that Singapore welcomes Bangladesh's interest in becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of Asean and its Chairmanship of the Ocean Rim Association, which Singapore is a member of.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Images adapted via SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Quah Zheng Wen completes BMT, says experience is similar to competitive swimming

Quah also said the BMT experience made him more confident.

December 06, 2021, 03:43 PM

9 men, aged 18-43, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies in S'pore

No room for gangs in Singapore.

December 06, 2021, 02:52 PM

Punggol Town Hub opening mid-2022 with 700-seater hawker centre, rooftop BBQ pits & 5-floor library

Punggol becoming real happening.

December 06, 2021, 02:41 PM

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years

An information vacuum in Myanmar as court proceedings go unreported.

December 06, 2021, 02:26 PM

MyRepublic's new 14GB data-only plan selling at S$3.99/month

If you need some back-up data, this may come handy.

December 06, 2021, 02:21 PM

Big Bang's Taeyang & Korean actress Min Hyo-rin welcome 1st child

Congratulations!

December 06, 2021, 01:07 PM

Pierre Png, Andrea De Cruz pay tribute to late liver surgeon who saved De Cruz's life

Rest in peace.

December 06, 2021, 12:34 PM

No dining in at Bishan Junction 8 food court for 10 days after patrons repeatedly flout Covid-19 rules

When diners don't follow rules, businesses suffer.

December 06, 2021, 12:24 PM

Grand Hyatt S'pore to host 2-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks for 4 weeks, 5-course lunch starts from S$228++

A taste of the Faroe Islands without the arduous journey.

December 06, 2021, 12:03 PM

MOH: S'pore expects to see more Omicron cases in community in weeks to come

Singapore expects to see more Omicron cases reported globally.

December 06, 2021, 04:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.