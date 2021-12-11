Back

Pregnant lady in S'pore thought she's having a stomachache, delivers baby at home minutes later

An unexpected delivery.

Zi Shan Kow | December 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Dec. 6, a 39-week pregnant woman living in Potong Pasir thought she was having a stomachache and went to the toilet.

Little did she expect that it was her baby coming out, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Delivered in less than five minutes

The woman's 61-year-old mother, surnamed Tan, told Shin Min Daily News that the baby, who is the woman's second child, arrived three days early.

Tan said that her daughter's husband was already calling for an ambulance while her daughter was in the toilet.

"He suddenly heard her shout, 'I can see the head!' and he ran into the toilet to help her to the bed to rest," said Tan.

The husband phoned Tan, who lived in the next block, to come and take care of their two-year-old daughter, as he intended to send his wife to the hospital immediately.

But the baby couldn't wait, and Tan stood outside the bedroom with her granddaughter while the husband helped her daughter with the delivery.

In less than five minutes, Tan could hear the cries of a newborn.

A pleasant surprise

Tan was beyond relieved when the baby was born, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The husband informed the ambulance that the baby has been delivered, and three paramedics arrived around noon to check on the mother and her newborn.

The paramedics helped to cut the umbilical cord, and conveyed both of them to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The husband brought their daughter to his parents' place, before hurrying over to the hospital.

Tan stayed in their home to clean up the blood in the bedroom and toilet.

"I've heard of pregnant women giving birth in taxis, but I never thought my own daughter would give birth at home, it's really a pleasant surprise," said Tan.

Both mother and newborn are well and healthy.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Shin Min Daily News.

India removes S'pore from 'at risk' list, travellers no longer subjected to 7-day home quarantine

Singapore was on the list for nine days.

December 11, 2021, 12:14 PM

Why does it feel like yearly overseas trips are the only way S’poreans can truly escape from life?

Hobbies can't seem to fill that Japan-shaped hole in our hearts.

December 11, 2021, 11:58 AM

S'pore man who had sudden stroke at 36 holds on to hope while walking his long path to recovery

Stories of Us: 3 years after he suffered a stroke, Ian Tang has learnt to be patient, and enjoy the small victories.

December 11, 2021, 11:10 AM

M'sian siblings dress up as waiters to surprise parents upon returning home from S'pore after 2 years

A beautiful surprise.

December 11, 2021, 11:04 AM

S'pore Symphony Orchestra launches SSOLOUNGE to stream classical music concerts 24/7 anytime, anywhere

Now you can watch and rewatch SSO concerts from anywhere in the world.

December 11, 2021, 10:59 AM

Chinese Tofu Magician opening new outlets at VivoCity & Chinatown Point

Food trend of the year.

December 11, 2021, 10:18 AM

Sony is having its biggest sale of the year. Get those headphones, camera or TV you’ve had your eye on.

You’ve been waiting all year. Now is the time to make that purchase.

December 11, 2021, 09:57 AM

Children aged 5-11 in S'pore can start getting Covid-19 vaccine this year, once doses are here

Also, booster shots will be extended to those aged 18-29 from Dec. 14, 2021.

December 11, 2021, 09:56 AM

Another Changi Airport frontline worker tests preliminary positive for Omicron Covid-19 variant

The two imported cases came from the UK via the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

December 11, 2021, 12:55 AM

454 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 50.7 per cent.

December 10, 2021, 10:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.