Ghibli Museum now accepting donations from overseas fans, including S'pore

The struggling Ghibli Museum in Japan is now accepting donations from foreign fans who wish to support them in the midst of the pandemic.

According to SoraNews24, the museum, via Studio Ghibli's official LINE account, announced that they are accepting donations from outside Japan.

海外にお住まいの方も運営支援への寄付ができるよう三鷹市が準備してくれました。本当にありがとうございます。

Many thanks to Mitaka city for making online donation available to overseas residents. https://t.co/KN7VvvCxxn https://t.co/SdpKAiQVQy — 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 (@GhibliML) December 1, 2021

The museum, located in Mitaka City in Tokyo, initially launched a donation campaign via Twitter on Jul 15 for donors who live within Japan.

The museum explained that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the museum to close temporarily and also affected their revenue.

As such, Mitaka City is seeking donations from the public to help sustain the museum, and costs towards the maintenance and repairs of the museum building as well.

The campaign was launched to great success; it was reported that the struggling museum successfully crowdfunded over S$148,000 in a single day.

The campaign has since raised more than 34.9 million yen (S$424,634) as of the time of writing.

However, it has also now opened donations to foreign donors who which to contribute to the cause.

Singaporean fans can contribute

Singapore is one of the countries that are able to access the donation site, which will remain running until Jan. 31, 2022.

The museum is accepting donations from a minimum of 5,000 yen.

In return, each donor will receive a physical thank-you card from the Ghibli Museum, likely similar to what Japanese donors have already been receiving:

Top photo via Studio Ghibli/Twitter

