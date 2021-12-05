Ghibli Museum now accepting donations from overseas fans, including S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The struggling Ghibli Museum in Japan is now accepting donations from foreign fans who wish to support them in the midst of the pandemic.
According to SoraNews24, the museum, via Studio Ghibli's official LINE account, announced that they are accepting donations from outside Japan.
海外にお住まいの方も運営支援への寄付ができるよう三鷹市が準備してくれました。本当にありがとうございます。— 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 (@GhibliML) December 1, 2021
Many thanks to Mitaka city for making online donation available to overseas residents. https://t.co/KN7VvvCxxn https://t.co/SdpKAiQVQy
The museum, located in Mitaka City in Tokyo, initially launched a donation campaign via Twitter on Jul 15 for donors who live within Japan.
The museum explained that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the museum to close temporarily and also affected their revenue.
As such, Mitaka City is seeking donations from the public to help sustain the museum, and costs towards the maintenance and repairs of the museum building as well.
The campaign was launched to great success; it was reported that the struggling museum successfully crowdfunded over S$148,000 in a single day.
The campaign has since raised more than 34.9 million yen (S$424,634) as of the time of writing.
However, it has also now opened donations to foreign donors who which to contribute to the cause.
Singaporean fans can contribute
Singapore is one of the countries that are able to access the donation site, which will remain running until Jan. 31, 2022.
The museum is accepting donations from a minimum of 5,000 yen.
In return, each donor will receive a physical thank-you card from the Ghibli Museum, likely similar to what Japanese donors have already been receiving:
大塚監督……ありがとうございます！— スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) September 1, 2021
三鷹の森ジブリ美術館の運営支援をお願いするふるさと納税。返礼品はありませんが、宮崎さんのサイン入りイラスト（印刷）はがきを、お礼状として三鷹市からお届けしています。
何卒よろしくお願い申し上げます。https://t.co/MSY9l1ox24 https://t.co/9Jx9o6Mzlr pic.twitter.com/sDlbEwXA97
Top photo via Studio Ghibli/Twitter
