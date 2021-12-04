Back

Gardens by the Bay Christmas Wonderland 2021 crowded with long queues on first day

Very merry crowded Christmas.

Low Jia Ying | December 04, 2021, 05:50 PM

Events

Gardens by the Bay opened its doors to its Christmas Wonderland on Dec. 3, and boy, was it packed.

Amidst the festive cheer, however, visitors complained that the event was very crowded and that they had to wait in long queues to enter the venue or to even take pictures with the attractions.

Large crowds, long lines to get in

One of those who showed up on the opening day was influencer Xiaxue, who posted a series of Instagram stories of her visit to Christmas Wonderland at night.

In one story, she took a video of large crowds of people, with a caption "OMG so crowded what Omicron LOL".

Nonetheless, she appeared to enjoy the Christmas decorations and light displays.

Others also pointed out how crowded the venue was on the opening day.

"So many people". via @meijuann_/IG.

via @boralahnet/IG

Long lines to enter the venue or to access the attractions were also documented by some at the scene.

"Queue until what time". via @meijuann_/IG.

@juvyflaviano #foryoupage #christmaswonderlandsg ♬ original sound - juvyflaviano

Ticketing system at venue was down

Some visitors suspected that the long queues for attractions were due to a faulty ticketing system, and staff there had resorted to taking pictures of visitors' tickets instead of scanning them to verify entry.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Festive atmosphere

However, frustrations over large crowds and long queues that visitors faced did not dampen visitors' moods too much, with many taking to social media to post pictures and videos of the festive atmosphere there.

One TikToker said the experience was "disappointing", but had a great time anyways.

@florballz disappointing but still had a great time with the greatest company🥰 #fypsg #christmaswonderlandsg ♬ counting stars - maemaetamongg

@deeniseglitz I love the festive atmosphere. It’s been quite a while where we get to dine and be merry. #fyp #christmas2021 #christmaswonderland #tiktoksg ♬ jingle bells x mi gente - jovynn

@ollieandmommy #christmaswonderlandsg #gardensbythebaysingapore #fyp #christmas2021 #christmassg #tiktoksg #pinoysg #ofwsingapore #pinoysgfamily ♬ original sound - Samantha OLLIE

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raymond Tan (@raymondtan008)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stanley Chee (@stanley_chee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PaulynMidore iShare (@paulynmidore)

Top photos via @xiaxue/IG and @meijuann_/IG

