Underground pedestrian link from City Hall MRT to Funan opening in Dec. 2021

Good for rainy days.

Nigel Chua | December 20, 2021, 02:34 PM

[UPDATE at 8pm on Dec. 20: A CapitaLand representative confirmed that the new pedestrian link connects to the existing underground pedestrian link at City Hall MRT. The article has been updated accordingly.]

CapitaLand announced that a "highly-anticipated" underground pedestrian link connecting Funan with nearby amenities will open this month (Dec. 2021).

The pedestrian link will provide sheltered passage to City Hall MRT station, said CapitaLand in an announcement on its website today (Dec. 20).

The 100-metre pedestrian link will connect Basement 2 of Funan Mall to City Hall MRT station, said CapitaLand.

Previously, media reports from 2017 said that the pedestrian link could potentially link to The Adelphi, Peninsula Plaza, and St. Andrew's Cathedral.

The new pedestrian link connects Funan to the existing underground pedestrian link at City Hall MRT, a CapitaLand representative confirmed to Mothership. Thus, access to nearby buildings, such as Raffles City, St Andrew's Cathedral, and Capitol Singapore will be through their existing entrances/exits.

The underpass was reportedly expected to be completed in 2020.

Funan went through a three-year renovation and reopened in 2019 as a mixed-use development touting features such as an indoor cycling track.

Pedestrian link to showcase local artwork

The pedestrian link will also have "a dual function" as a platform to showcase works by the local art community, according to CapitaLand Investment CEO of Retail and Workspace for Singapore and Malaysia, Chris Chong.

Artworks by by fashion photographer Shavonne Wong and tech artist Eugene Soh will be among works to be showcased in Funan's pedestrian link as part of next year's Singapore Art Week, which will take place from Jan. 14 to Feb. 13, 2022.

Top image by Nigel Chua

