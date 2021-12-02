French crepe cafe French Fold opens second outlet in Orchard, pre-opening slots fully booked

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
French crepe cafe French Fold is opening their second outlet at Palais Renaissance in Orchard.
The specialty cafe by French cafe brand Merci Marcel opened their first outlet at Telok Ayer on Oct. 26, 2020.
Pre-opening event fully booked
Earlier today (Dec. 2), French Fold announced via Instagram Stories that they will be organising a pre-opening event for their second outlet in Orchard.
They had opened dining reservations from Dec. 3 to 7 and Dec. 9 to 12 via this website.
Diners who are attending the event will be asked to share their feedback.
The outlet is also running a promotion whereby diners can enjoy 50 per cent off the food until Dec. 15 if they follow the steps.
When we visited the website at around 3:15pm, all of the slots for all party sizes appeared to be unavailable.
They put up an update at around 5:07pm to state that the event has been fully booked.
However, there appears to still be a slot for one diner at 8pm on Dec. 6 at the time of writing.
Menu
Here are some of their galettes, crepes, and salads that are offered at the Telok Ayer outlet:
Click here to check out The French Fold's webpage.
French Fold
Address: 390 Orchard Road, #01-02, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871
Opening hours: 8am to 10:30pm, daily
Top images by @thefrenchfold on Instagram.
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.