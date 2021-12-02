Back

French crepe cafe French Fold opens second outlet in Orchard, pre-opening slots fully booked

Hot (French pan)cakes.

Karen Lui | December 02, 2021, 06:43 PM

French crepe cafe French Fold is opening their second outlet at Palais Renaissance in Orchard.

The specialty cafe by French cafe brand Merci Marcel opened their first outlet at Telok Ayer on Oct. 26, 2020.

Pre-opening event fully booked

Earlier today (Dec. 2), French Fold announced via Instagram Stories that they will be organising a pre-opening event for their second outlet in Orchard.

Image via @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

They had opened dining reservations from Dec. 3 to 7 and Dec. 9 to 12 via this website.

Image via @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

Diners who are attending the event will be asked to share their feedback.

The outlet is also running a promotion whereby diners can enjoy 50 per cent off the food until Dec. 15 if they follow the steps.

Image via @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

When we visited the website at around 3:15pm, all of the slots for all party sizes appeared to be unavailable.

They put up an update at around 5:07pm to state that the event has been fully booked.

Image via @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

However, there appears to still be a slot for one diner at 8pm on Dec. 6 at the time of writing.

Menu

Here are some of their galettes, crepes, and salads that are offered at the Telok Ayer outlet:

Photo by @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FRENCH FOLD (@thefrenchfold)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FRENCH FOLD (@thefrenchfold)

Click here to check out The French Fold's webpage.

French Fold

Address: 390 Orchard Road, #01-02, Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871

Opening hours: 8am to 10:30pm, daily

Top images by @thefrenchfold on Instagram.

