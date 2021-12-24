Back

Beneath Fort Canning is a 92-year-old reservoir that still supplies drinkable water to CBD area

Think you know enough about Singapore? Think again.

Zi Shan Kow | December 24, 2021, 11:54 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Beneath Fort Canning, about nine metres below ground, are two underground unreinforced concrete tanks that store treated water ready for drinking.

Although the Fort Canning Service Reservoir is inaccessible to public, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching took a behind-the-scenes look on Dec. 15.

Image by Roots.sg

Stores drinking water

Unlike catchment reservoirs like MacRitchie and Jurong Lake that collect rainwater, service reservoirs receive and store treated, potable water from the waterworks, according to PUB.

Fort Canning Service Reservoir is one of Singapore’s oldest functioning service reservoirs, built by the British in 1929 to meet the increased water demand in the city centre.

With the exception of a break during the war years when it was damaged, the reservoir has been serving Singapore for 92 years.

According to Roots.sg, it was built on the site of the former artillery barracks and parade ground, which was torn down due to lack of use.

Roof resembles a giant honeycomb

The service reservoir is made up of 264 enormous hexagonal domes laid side by side, spanning an area of over seven acres underground (about 2.8 hectares).

With a 37-feet-tall honeycomb-shaped roof (about 11.3 metres), supported by uniquely hexagonal concrete columns, the reservoir is reminiscent of an ancient European architecture.

Image by Lee Hsien Loong.

Image by MCI.

The reservoir was built using unreinforced concrete.

The choice was economical, and also practical for the structure to withstand the high stress exerted by water pressure.

Supplies water to CBD

Before the Fort Canning Service Reservoir was built, Singapore’s reserve supply could only provide the population with half a day’s water consumption.

The reservoir expanded this capacity to two days of water supply.

Today, it continues to play an important role in managing Singapore’s water supply and ensuring that Singapore has enough water to meet its needs.

It supplies clean drinking water to city areas such as the Central Business District, Marina Bay, as well as areas like Bugis, Lavender and Boon Keng, together with Pearl’s Hill Service Reservoir.

The service reservoir primarily collects water from Murnane Service Reservoir, Woodleigh Waterworks and water boosted through Bukit Timah Waterworks.

The reservoir is usually submerged in water and it is emptied out once every decade for physical inspection.

Fu said that the reservoir was found to be in good working condition during the visit.

In his Facebook post, PM Lee reminded Singaporeans about the importance of using water mindfully.

"Water is a vital resource for Singapore. Climate change may well affect the reliability of our rainfall, we must do our best to conserve water and use it responsibly," he wrote.

https://mothership.sg/2020/09/keppel-hill-reservoir-japanese-tomb/

Top images by Roots.sg and Lee Hsien Loong/FB.

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

December 25, 2021, 10:44 AM

GrabFood rider using float after massive floods in M'sia christened GrabFloat rider

Malaysia boleh.

December 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

17 of 82 new Omicron cases in S'pore are local cases

"One-time substantial increase" due to a change in the categorisation of Omicron cases in Singapore: MOH

December 25, 2021, 12:33 AM

Rui En: S'pore reporters can be 'monks' & 'nuns', 'very kind' compared to overseas media

A new perspective.

December 24, 2021, 07:31 PM

Melaka still a ghost town as domestic tourism muted & foreign visitors non-existent

Very different.

December 24, 2021, 02:59 PM

We asked a terrorism expert for signs of a potentially radicalised individual

The threat of terrorism is still alive in the region.

December 24, 2021, 02:50 PM

100 Easter eggs, callbacks & references in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' you may have missed

You know, I'm something of a movie fan myself.

December 24, 2021, 02:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.