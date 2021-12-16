Back

Foodpanda ebike rider using phone smashes into car along AMK Ave 3 & flees after pretending he wanted to settle matter

Belmont Lay | December 16, 2021, 02:42 PM

A Foodpanda delivery rider, who was using his mobile phone while riding an electric bicycle on the road, crashed into the back of a stationary car and fled the scene.

This was after he was confronted by the driver and even appeared as if he wanted to settle the matter amicably, only to turn tail and flee by riding away in the opposite direction.

The entire encounter was caught on video, derived from the rear camera of the car that got hit, and subsequently posted on Facebook.

What happened

The Foodpanda rider was seen in the video approaching the stationary car from behind on his ebike.

However, he appeared to have been distracted as he was using his phone at that time.

By the time he looked up, he could not brake in time despite putting his feet down in an attempt to slow down.

The driver could be seen in the video as he got out of his car to inspect the damage and confront the Foodpanda rider.

The Foodpanda rider appeared flustered as he packed his belongings back into his black thermal bag and subsequently pulled up his mask.

Fled scene

The video also showed the Foodpanda rider gesticulating to the driver as if asking him to move his vehicle further up before negotiating a settlement.

However, after the driver got back into this car to move it further up the road, the Foodpanda rider turned around onto the pedestrian path and rode away in the opposite direction.

The driver got off the car to give chase but it was futile as the ebike sped away too quickly to pursue on foot.

The video ended with screen capture of the Foodpanda rider's face and a rebuke for not owning up.

Pictures put up in the video showed the extent of the damages sustained by the car.

Responses

A lively discussion ensued hours after the video was posted.

Those who found fault with the Foodpanda rider said he should not have just fled from the scene but could have tried to settle amicably even if he knows he cannot afford to do so.

One commenter who suggested taking down the video because this was an accident argued that the Foodpanda rider makes S$4 to S$6 per delivery and cannot afford to pay for damages to a car, which could easily run into the hundreds.

Others who countered that this should not be a consideration said the person who was driving might not be the car's owner but could have rented the vehicle.

Another commenter accused this particular Foodpanda rider for being involved in a previous accident in Kampong Bahru.

In response to Mothership.sg's queries, Foodpanda said: "We are currently investigating the matter internally. We regularly remind our riders to ride safely on the roads and to abide by traffic rules. Riders who are found to have flouted regulations will face strict disciplinary action, including potential blacklist."

