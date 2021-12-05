Back

Food Junction @ Bugis Junction closes down permanently

Yet another one bites the dust.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 05, 2021, 01:06 PM

Food Junction @ Bugis Junction has closed down permanently.

The food court franchise announced the news via a Facebook post on Dec. 3.

The post read that Food Junction @ Bugis Junction officially ceased operations, and thanked customers for their support through the years.

The air-conditioned food court was located on the third floor of the mall and had many different stalls, serving up a variety of local and international dishes.

Earlier in July, the food court was forced to close for 10 days from Jul. 10 to Jul, 19 after breaching Covid-19 regulations.

However, it's not clear if the temporary closure was linked to the permanent one. The Facebook post did not provide a definitive reason for the closure.

The nearest Food Junction outlet in the area after the closure is located at Raffles City.

Food Junction currently runs eight other outlets in Singapore, with two more in Malaysia.

Top image via Capitaland and Food Junction/FB

