S$4.90 HSA-approved ART kits now available in S'pore

From Dec. 10, Flowflex Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits will be available at over 90 FairPrice supermarkets and at all Unity stores.

The kits will also be stocked at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores including the outlets at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Sengkang Community Hospital and Outram Community Hospital.

Later next week, the kits will be available at 40 selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores located in high traffic areas, as well as Esso service stations.

How much do they cost?

The kits come in different pack sizes and are priced at:

Pack of one (S$4.90)

Pack of five (S$24)

Pack of 25 (S$117.50)

You can buy them in-stores or online at FairPrice's website.

The kits have been authorised for use in Singapore by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Nov. 8 under the Pandemic Special Access Route for critical new medical products during a pandemic.

Other ART kits available

These are other ART kits available in Singapore:

Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Home Test (S$11 for a pack of two and S$159.25 for a pack of 25 at FairPrice)

Roche SARS-COV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal ART Kit 5S (S$38.62 for a pack of five at FairPrice)

Top images via FairPrice online store and CapitaLand.