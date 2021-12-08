Back

Finnish PM criticised for clubbing till 4am despite Covid exposure

Marin stayed out dancing without a mask.

Zi Shan Kow | December 08, 2021, 01:30 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has come under fire after entertainment magazine Seiska photographed her in a Helsinki bar following an Covid exposure on Dec. 4, reported Helsingin Sanomat.

Identified as a close contact

A message was reportedly sent to members of the government on Dec. 4, instructing them to self-isolate if they had been in close contact with Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

Haavisto had tested positive for Covid on the same day.

The message was sent to government officials at 8pm on Dec. 4, and again at 10pm, but Marin said that she did not see them as she had not brought her government phone with her that night.

At around 7:20pm, Finnish Secretary of State Henrik Haapajärvi had called Marin to inform her about the exposure, but did not convey the instruction to self-isolate.

Marin explained on Twitter that she had received the call via her parliamentary phone that she had with her that night, and was not told that there wasn't a need to take special precautions.

Bloomberg reported that Marin, who is fully vaccinated, did not break any official rules on isolation.

However, she still drew flak from critics for her behaviour.

Should have used better judgement

Marin told Helsingin Sanomat that she should have used better judgment when she was provided the  information regarding her colleague.

She said that she is always contactable, but does not always carry her government phone for security reasons.

Seiska reported that Marin took to the dance floor, and stayed out socialising without a mask until four in the morning that night.

According to Marin, after reading the messages on the morning of Dec. 5, she took a Covid test and was tested negative.

She has since returned to work on Dec. 7 after another negative test result on Dec. 6.

Finland's Covid cases are reaching an all-time high, and the country has also reported seven cases of the Omicron variant on Dec. 5, according to Helsinki Times.

Top images by Sanna Marin/Facebook.

