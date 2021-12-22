7 bars & pubs ordered to close after breaching safe management measures

Nine food and beverage (F&B) premises in Singapore have been penalised for breaching safe management measures (SMMs) over the past weekend.

This was announced by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) today (Dec. 22).

Seven ordered to close

Seven of the F&B outlets were ordered to close for SMMs and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) breaches.

The seven outlets are:

1. Angel Bar Beer (5001 Beach Road #02-23 Golden Mile Complex)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of seated customers.

The operator has been ordered to close for 10 days from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 (both dates inclusive).

2. HARU (3 Magazine Road #01-01)

Haru provided its patrons with dice games that were to be played within its premises.

MSE said that the establishment is a repeat offender, hence it has been ordered to close for 40 days from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2022 (both dates inclusive).

3. PUB 98 (237 Joo Chiat Road)

According to MSE, Pub 98 delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises and allowed intermingling between different groups of seated customers.

The operator has been issued an order to close for 10 days from Dec. 18 to Dec. 27, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

4. Mohican Pub & Music Lounge (26 Madras Street)

MSE said that the Mohican Pub & Music Lounge failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers. It also failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of seated customers.

The operator has been issued an order to close for 10 days from Dec. 18 to Dec. 27, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

5. Euphoria (19 Tanglin Road Tanglin Shopping Centre B1-28)

Euphoria failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers, and had deployed hostesses.

It also failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of seated customers.

Additionally, the outlet did not ensure that every customer did their SafeEntry check-in before entering the premises, and did not have a system to check their vaccination statuses.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, the operator has been issued an order to close for 20 days from Dec. 18, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022 (both dates inclusive).

6. Club Hermes (161 Kitchener Road)

Club Hermes failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers, and deployed hostesses as well.

The operator has been ordered to close for 10 days from Dec. 19 to Dec. 28, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

7. The Tanglin Gin Jungle (26B Dempsey Road)

The Tanglin Gin Jungle had allowed staff to consume alcohol within the premises after 10:30pm.

It has been ordered to close for 10 days from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 (both dates inclusive).

Two outlets fined

Two other F&B outlets were issued composition fines for committing SMM breaches, according to MSE.

They are:

1. CY Bistro (5001 Beach Road #B1-05/06 Golden Mile Complex)

It was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of customers.

2. Thong Lor (5001 Beach Road #02-24 Golden Mile Complex)

It was also fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure that every customer did their SafeEntry check-in before entering the premises

Top images courtesy of MSE.