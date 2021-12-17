Man in China who looks like Elon Musk named 'Yi Long Musk' but deepfake suspected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A video of a man who looks astonishingly like Tesla CEO Elon Musk went viral on social media recently.
Doppelgänger?
The video first surfaced on Douyin, and was subsequently reposted to TikTok and Facebook, the latter of which garnered over 1,800 shares in about a week's time.
In the brief clip, Musk's doppelgänger asks in Mandarin if anyone is up for a ride.
The unidentified man's resemblance to Musk, who is the richest man in the world and whose face recently graced Time Magazine's covers as 2021 Person of the Year, is uncanny.
Some online users, as well as 9Gag, have taken to calling the lookalike "Yi Long Musk".
. @elonmusk's long-lost brother Yi Long Muskhttps://t.co/sCemdscQTN— 9GAG (@9GAG) December 14, 2021
Deepfake?
Netizens expressed their surprise and awe at the man's similar appearance, with some commenting in a tongue-in-cheek manner that the Chinese "have a replica of everything".
there's always a cheaper chinese version of everything— yawn mendez (@mariodwir) December 14, 2021
Others who were more sceptical pointed out that the video could be a deepfake.
Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence to swap faces in videos and digital content to make very realistic-looking, but falsified, media.
With deepfake, a person's appearance can be replicated by another person in a video.
Here's an example of a deepfake video.
Some users noted that the lighting in the video looks artificial, and one Facebook user in particular highlighted that there is what appears to be a "glitch" in the video.
Deepfake or not, the video has certainly gotten the Internet's attention.
