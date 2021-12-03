Sembawang condo resident repeatedly hits & jabs golden retriever with broomstick

An almost 10-minute video compilation of a woman abusing her golden retriever has been circulating online.

The woman, who was believed to be the pet owner, was filmed sweeping the floor and provoking the pet at the unit's balcony on at least two separate occasions, based on her attire.

Repeatedly hit dog with broomstick

The video was reposted on Facebook by a user named Zoe Hannah on Nov. 30.

In the video, the woman forcefully shoved the end of a broomstick at the pet relentlessly, while the dog remained motionless in one corner of the balcony.

While sweeping the floor, the woman also deliberately smacked the dog which was resting on the ground with the broom.

The dog got onto its feet, and the woman was seen gesturing for it to move.

At one point in time, the woman approached the dog while brandishing the broom and raising it over her head.

The dog appeared to flinch, and the woman later leashed the dog before going back into the house.

The woman was also seen welding the broom aggressively near the dog, poking at either the ground or dog with the end of the broom.

The poor golden retriever moved away, but the woman continued to shove the broomstick in the dog's direction, although it is unclear if it made contact with the pet.

The dog did not retaliate at any one point in these video clips.

Authorities notified

Hannah told Lianhe Wanbao that she notified the authorities after receiving the video from an anonymous source.

The source shared that the video was recorded in Sembawang, but did not disclose any other information.

Hannah spent hours on Google Maps with her family to look for the apartment in the video and identified it as Skypark Residences Condominium in Sembawang.

With the help of residents of the apartment, Hannah said that she has identified the block unit and number and shared the information with relevant authorities.

A commenter Gladys Hong, who claimed to be living a unit below the woman, said that the dog has been barking every day and night at the balcony for the past five years.

She added that the woman will hit the dog instead of bringing the dog into the house, and that many neighbours have complained about her.

Another commenter Rachel Teh who used to live at the same condominium also said that the dog was often left on the balcony.

Appeal for information

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that it was aware of this case, which has been referred to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks).

SPCA said that such "abusive behaviour" is "unacceptable and should not be tolerated".

"We urge pet guardians to use humane, force free, rewards-focused training methods instead of resorting to physical punishments and/or acts of violence," wrote SPCA in a Facebook post on Nov. 30.

If you have any credible information on the location and identity of the person in the video, you can contact SPCA via their 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 (ext. 9) or email [email protected]

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Top images by Zoe Hannah.