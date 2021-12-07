S'porean actor Desmond Tan marries girlfriend of 12 years at castle in France

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan tied the knot at the age of 35 recently.

Tan wed his university sweetheart of 12 years, according to Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency (TCA), in a romantic wedding located at a castle in France.

The couple's union was announced by Tan via an Instagram post on Dec. 7, and the pair are currently enjoying their honeymoon, 8 Days reported.

Here are some photos of the "fairytale"-like location.

In his post, Tan also shared photos of the other important members of his family — his pet dogs, Hoshi, an English cocker spaniel, and Udon, a mixed-breed.

Low-key relationship

Tan has always been private about his personal life and relationship — his wife's face has been carefully angled away from the camera in the wedding photos he posted.

8 Days reported that the celebrity explained that this is his "way of protecting [his] loved ones and letting them [maintain] the quiet lives they are [currently] enjoying".

In a recent Nov. 2021 interview with 8 Days, Tan shared that he is “not married” and “not engaged”, but is “dating someone”.

Additionally, the actor claimed that the status of his relationship was unlikely to change "that soon", which makes his marriage all the more unexpected.

However, he did reveal that he has been thinking of settling down, and that he "really love[s] kids".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from thedesmondtan / IG