Unbearable foul smell over a few days leads to body of man, 63, in Toa Payoh HDB flat

The body of a man in a state of decomposition was discovered by the police in a public housing flat in Toa Payoh on Boxing Day, Dec. 26.

Neighbours tolerated foul stench for days

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was a 63-year-old man, Zhang Yue Tong.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, the deceased man's neighbour said her husband called the police after enduring an unbearable foul stench emanating from the Housing Board unit next to hers for days.

This led to the police's discovery of the deceased man's remains within his home located at Block 100 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Deceased was estranged from two younger brothers

Speaking to the Chinese media, Zhang's younger brother said his deceased elder sibling used to live together with his mother, and both mother and son had their names listed as the co-owners of the HDB flat where the body was found.

The younger brother, who resided nearby, said he only learnt about the death via the deceased man's neighbours.

Before the siblings' mother passed away, she removed herself as the co-owner of the house.

This led to a dispute between the deceased man and his two younger brothers, as ownership was completely transferred over to one person, and he became the sole owner and occupant of the apartment.

The younger Zhang claimed that his mother had intended to leave the house behind for all three of her sons.

The resulting conflict led to a falling out, and Zhang's subsequent estrangement from both of his brothers.

Police's statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 100 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at 2:57pm on Dec. 26.

The police found a 63-year-old man lying motionless at the location, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police added they do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations, and that investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and Google Maps