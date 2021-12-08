Death Note actor Kenichi Matsuyama, 36, has been farming for 2 years after moving to countryside

Japanese actor Kenichi Matsuyama rose to fame after playing the character L in the Death Note movie.

The 36-year-old moved to the countryside with his wife and three kids in 2019.

He now grows his own vegetables while juggling his acting career.

In a recent interview, he explained that he wishes to see the entire food growing process instead of just getting vegetables from supermarkets.

He added that he wants to "experience failure" through farming, too, as a way to appreciate life better.

He said he felt he had reached a bottleneck in his acting career and had nothing more to bring to the audience.

He told his company that he had reached his "limits", and he would not be able to continue acting if could not accumulate more life experience as well.

Matsuyama splits his time between the city and the countryside and is adamant that he will not take up acting jobs while farming.

It was reported that he spent more than half of the year on farming.

He also revealed that his kids are going to attend elementary school soon.

Here's the full interview in Japanese:

Top image via and via