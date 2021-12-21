Back

S'pore youth angers almost everyone for saying S'porean girls don't know how to 'groom themselves' compared to American girls

Hot take.

Ashley Tan | December 21, 2021, 02:56 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Update on Dec. 21, 3:25pm: This article was updated to include Rosal's apology.

A fresh wave of outrage has swept through various social media platforms after a recent TikTok video by a Singapore youth showed him giving a particularly spicy hot take on Singapore girls and women.

In the brief clip, the TikTok user, who goes by David Rosal, compared Singaporean girls to American girls, stating that the latter know how and are able to "take care of themselves" and "groom themselves" better.

Singaporean girls, on the other hand, paled in comparison, in Rosal's opinion.

"I swear you Singaporean girls, y'all just be wearing the same sh*t, y'all just be f*cking, I don't know, not be taking care of yourselves, and y'all look like f*cking *ss.

Y'all look like y'all just died and came back from the dead. Like come on man, you gotta step your game up for real."

He then ended off the video by adding that he would probably get cancelled for this, "but whatever".

Reactions

Within three days, Rosal's video has attracted over 344,100 views, as well as numerous reactions voicing their displeasure.

Commenters on TikTok called Rosal out for talking down to half of the Singapore population, as well as putting on airs using what they perceived to be faux confidence and a contrived accent.

Rosal, however, appeared unapologetic, and subsequently posted another TikTok video reiterating his stance and inviting users to react to his video via the platform's "duet" function.

This has since led to reactions such as these:

@awkazm#stitch with @David Rosal ur hair is giving! giving dusts gathered in one corner♬ original sound - awkazm

@ilovebigt3ts##stitch with @David Rosal♬ original sound - ⁉️

Comments on Rosal's Instagram page

Considering the overwhelmingly negative response to Rosal's opinion, reactions have also spilled over to Twitter, with Rosal being pinpointed as "the nation's" (or the Singapore youths') number one target right now.

People have also taken to lambasting Rosal about his arrogance, as well as making ad hominem attacks directed at his appearance and music.

These were posted on the most recent post on his Instagram page.

His latest post now has over 1,000 comments.

Apparently received death threats

In the past few days, reactions have escalated further.

A TikTok video was posted showing a screenshot of an email sent to Victoria Junior College, which Rosal apparently studies at.

A screen shot of the video was uploaded to Rosal's Instagram Stories. The email highlighted Rosal's antics as well as other unsavoury comments he had allegedly made.

The video, however, has since been taken down.

Following the kerfuffle, Rosal appeared to backtrack from his original comments — a video he posted on Dec. 20 includes a clip of a Spongebob Squarepants cartoon character saying, "I was just kidding".

On Dec. 21, he revealed in another video that he had apparently received death threats.

At around 3:20pm later in the day, Rosal uploaded an apology video, stating that he should not have made sweeping statements or generalised the female population in Singapore.

He admitted that he was not thinking when making such comments, and that he "f*cked up" and will "take full accountability for [his] actions".

@davidrrosalAlso I do request yall respect the privacy of both my friends and I, don’t dox basically! ##fyp ##sgtiktok♬ original sound - David Rosal

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from David Rosal's TikTok

Loh Kean Yew returns to S'pore: I used to be the 'underdog', but now I'm someone to beat

Welcome home.

December 21, 2021, 09:23 PM

I followed CNB officers to 2 drug raids in Yishun. No, it wasn’t chaotic at all.

This story is not supposed to be about Yishun but I somehow found myself in Yishun.

December 21, 2021, 07:59 PM

Batam resort apartments owned by foreigners, including S'poreans, forcefully repossessed

Homes and investments allegedly lost.

December 21, 2021, 07:22 PM

Nasty Cookie opening art museum-themed outlet at VivoCity on Dec. 22

Eating and drinking definitely allowed here.

December 21, 2021, 07:18 PM

2 mid-career individuals share toughest part about switching jobs after spending most of their working lives in another industry

Making a career change may not be so scary after all.

December 21, 2021, 05:58 PM

Woman in S'pore sprays water on debt collectors with a hose, police report lodged

Things got wet pretty quickly.

December 21, 2021, 05:57 PM

Mahathir to be discharged from medical facility, doctors 'satisfied' with results

Good news.

December 21, 2021, 05:20 PM

Iguana stops bus & cars like a boss along Lentor Avenue, hugs tree on road divider for comfort

Might be its grandfather's road.

December 21, 2021, 04:46 PM

BHG's One Assembly at Raffles City to close down on Jan. 3, up to 90% off sales

It has been a year since its launch.

December 21, 2021, 04:40 PM

176cm tall Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon loses weight from 49kg to 45kg, sparking concern

Jung shared that she lost 4kg in 10 days after Squid Game was released.

December 21, 2021, 04:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.