S'pore youth angers almost everyone for saying S'porean girls don't know how to 'groom themselves' compared to American girls

A fresh wave of outrage has swept through various social media platforms after a recent TikTok video by a Singapore youth showed him giving a particularly spicy hot take on Singapore girls and women.

In the brief clip, the TikTok user, who goes by David Rosal, compared Singaporean girls to American girls, stating that the latter know how and are able to "take care of themselves" and "groom themselves" better.

Singaporean girls, on the other hand, paled in comparison, in Rosal's opinion.

"I swear you Singaporean girls, y'all just be wearing the same sh*t, y'all just be f*cking, I don't know, not be taking care of yourselves, and y'all look like f*cking *ss. Y'all look like y'all just died and came back from the dead. Like come on man, you gotta step your game up for real."

He then ended off the video by adding that he would probably get cancelled for this, "but whatever".

Reactions

Within three days, Rosal's video has attracted over 344,100 views, as well as numerous reactions voicing their displeasure.

Commenters on TikTok called Rosal out for talking down to half of the Singapore population, as well as putting on airs using what they perceived to be faux confidence and a contrived accent.

Rosal, however, appeared unapologetic, and subsequently posted another TikTok video reiterating his stance and inviting users to react to his video via the platform's "duet" function.

This has since led to reactions such as these:

Comments on Rosal's Instagram page

Considering the overwhelmingly negative response to Rosal's opinion, reactions have also spilled over to Twitter, with Rosal being pinpointed as "the nation's" (or the Singapore youths') number one target right now.

i just know that david rosal guy is the most hated dude in sg rn — 🪨🚫💀 (@whatsiayou) December 20, 2021

that david rosal guy is literally getting dragged by every singaporean on tiktok and mans still stands by what he said 😭😭😭 pls r u not embarrassed sir — salina ꐕ (@salinose) December 21, 2021

everyone is RIPPING david rosal apart LMAO at least 8 out of 10 tiktoks on my fyp are about him — n | waiting for oner (@ONERSPACE) December 20, 2021

This clown ass mf e-boy David Rosal is getting his ass roasted by the whole nation LMFAOOO 💀 — . (@EATALYY) December 20, 2021

People have also taken to lambasting Rosal about his arrogance, as well as making ad hominem attacks directed at his appearance and music.

These were posted on the most recent post on his Instagram page.

His latest post now has over 1,000 comments.

Apparently received death threats

In the past few days, reactions have escalated further.

A TikTok video was posted showing a screenshot of an email sent to Victoria Junior College, which Rosal apparently studies at.

A screen shot of the video was uploaded to Rosal's Instagram Stories. The email highlighted Rosal's antics as well as other unsavoury comments he had allegedly made.

The video, however, has since been taken down.

Following the kerfuffle, Rosal appeared to backtrack from his original comments — a video he posted on Dec. 20 includes a clip of a Spongebob Squarepants cartoon character saying, "I was just kidding".

On Dec. 21, he revealed in another video that he had apparently received death threats.

At around 3:20pm later in the day, Rosal uploaded an apology video, stating that he should not have made sweeping statements or generalised the female population in Singapore.

He admitted that he was not thinking when making such comments, and that he "f*cked up" and will "take full accountability for [his] actions".

