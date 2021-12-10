Back

S'porean actress Cynthia Koh somehow makes it to Greek TV for her outfit

How the news travels.

Tanya Ong | December 10, 2021, 11:52 AM

Although actress Cynthia Koh is no stranger to media attention, even she was taken aback to find herself on Greek news.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday (Dec. 8), Koh shared that a Greek TV channel had reported on her Michael Kors dress and the negative comments she had received.

Another Instagram Story uploaded by Koh showed a screenshot of a conversation with her friend as she tried to figure out what was going on.

Her friend told her that the presenters said she looked great, and there shouldn't be any negative comments in response to her dress.

Shocked by this, Koh said that "the universe is really sending (her) to places".

Various Greek media sites had also picked up on the news.

Background

At the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA's) 2021 on Dec. 3, the 47-year-old flaunted her figure on the red carpet in a dark blue dress with cutout details, a low neckline and high thigh slits.

A few netizens had shamed her for not dressing her age, with a comment that called her a "grandmother".

Koh had hit back at her haters, emphasising that maintaining one's figure at 47 requires a lot of "discipline and commitment".

She also said that "the great curves . . . don't last forever", so "milk it while it lasts".

Top photo via Cynthia Koh/Instagram.

