Cyclist at AMK Avenue 1 beats red light, crashes into another cyclist crossing the street

Head-on collision.

Lean Jinghui | December 31, 2021, 12:43 PM

A cyclist was spotted tearing down the streets at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and beating the red light, only to crash into another cyclist who was crossing the street at the next junction.

The video, which appears to have been taken via the car cam of another driver who was waiting at the red light, was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Dec. 30.

The incident reportedly happened on Dec. 19, at 7pm.

Cyclist whizzes past

The full montage of the incident, which begins at about the 17-second mark, shows the lights changing from green to red, and the driver of the car pulling to a stop at the traffic junction.

Barely a second later, a cyclist whizzes past the vehicle, despite the fact that the traffic light has turned red.

Crashes into another cyclist

As he reaches the next junction, another cyclist begins to cross the horizontal pedestrian crossing, seemingly unaware of the approaching cyclist.

The result is a head-on collision between the two, knocking both off their bikes.

Other passers-by who were also crossing the pedestrian crossing can be seen pausing in shock, before approaching to help the two cyclists.

Immediately afterwards, cars and other vehicles can be seen filling the main road.

Netizens not impressed

In response, several netizens commented on the dangerous nature of cyclists seemingly not abiding by traffic rules, and called for stronger enforcement on Singapore roads, such as bicycle registration.

In Oct. 2021, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's (AMAP) had previously decided against the need for cyclists to register their bicycles and get licenses to ride on the road, citing "little evidence" that this would promote road safety.

However, from Jan. 1, 2022, a new rule where a maximum of five cyclists if the group is riding single-file, or a maximum of 10 cyclists if the group is riding two abreast, will be implemented on Singapore roads.

Errant cyclists will also face an increased fine of S$150 from Jan. 1, 2022.

You can watch the full video here:

Top images via SG Road Vigilante YouTube

