S'porean woman 'traumatised' after spitting out small centipede from Cup Walker bubble tea drink

Oh no.

Ashley Tan | December 16, 2021, 03:23 PM

One woman in Singapore was shocked to find more than pearls in her bubble tea drink recently.

The woman, who said she prefers to remain anonymous, told Mothership that she had purchased a S$3.30 cup of Caramel Milk Tea from Cup Walker at Sengkang Square on Dec. 15.

Cup Walker has a second outlet at Hougang Street 21, and the brand has been around since 1998.

Photo from Mothership reader

She had taken two sips of her drink when on her third sip, she felt something distinctly un-pearl-like in her mouth.

Thinking that it was a strand of hair, she spat it out only to find a small centipede.

Photo from Mothership reader

Was offered a new drink

She subsequently called up Cup Walker to inform them about the incident, and a staff member offered her a new drink, which she declined.

The staff member apologised and apparently told her that they had likely not spotted the insect as it was too tiny — the centipede was around 2cm long,

She has also reached out to Cup Walker and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) via email to inform them about the incident.

Since then, she said that she feels "disgusted and traumatised", and added that she will not purchase drinks from Cup Walker again.

Photo from Mothership reader

When Mothership went down to the Cup Walker outlet on Dec. 15 evening, the store appeared clean and tidy.

It also sports an A grade certificate from SFA.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Mothership has reached out to Cup Walker and SFA for more information about the incident, and will update this story when they reply.

Top photo from Mothership reader

