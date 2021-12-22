Back

'Settle tomorrow, 4pm at Pioneer Mall': 2013 'Crimewatch' clip becomes global cringewatch meme in 2021

"Settle, settle."

Syahindah Ishak | December 22, 2021, 04:18 PM

A clip from Singaporean television programme "Crimewatch" aired in 2013 has attracted international attention in 2021 -- mostly because people love its cringewatch factor.

The clip, which involved two young women arguing, was used as a meme on Saint Hoax's Twitter page.

Here's the tweet:

Saint Hoax is a famous online influencer, satirist and socio-political activist that subversively depicts political and popular figures on its social media pages.

It is also known for making relatable and viral memes.

Singaporeans show their pride

As of the time of writing, the tweet has garnered over 200 retweets and more than 27,000 views.

A number of Singaporeans expressed their pride at seeing a local show depicting re-enactment of crimes being recognised on a global stage.

An international viewer, however, seemed surprised to see an "Asian telenovela".

A telenovela is a type of a television serial drama or soap opera produced primarily in Latin America.

Another international viewer appeared to be struggling to understand the Singaporean accent as he requested for subtitles.

From an episode in 2013

The clip used in the tweet is from a "Crimewatch" episode in 2013.

In this episode, a small misunderstanding between two women eventually led to a gang fight, resulting in the stabbing of one person.

You can watch part one of the episode here:

Top images via Saint Hoax/Twitter.

