Back

Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 arriving in S'pore on Dec. 22, jabs starting end-Dec: MOH

Further details to be announced by MOE and ECDA.

Nigel Chua | December 21, 2021, 10:04 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The first shipment of paediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine is en route from Europe and is expected to arrive in Singapore on Dec. 22, 2021, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Dec. 21.

This will enable MOH to start vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years in end-December "as planned", said the ministry.

MOH added that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 paediatric vaccine has met quality, safety and efficacy standards and has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority for use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has also recommended its use for this age group, MOH said.

Further details to be announced by MOE, ECDA

MOH also said it is working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on details on the rollout of vaccination for this age group.

"Further operational details will be announced shortly by MOE and ECDA," said MOH.

"Vaccinations and boosters are the best protection against Covid-19. The extension of vaccination to include children aged 5 to 11 years will strengthen our collective resilience against the evolving Covid-19 situation," said the ministry.

Health minister Ong Ye Kung also put out a Facebook post regarding the announcement:

Vaccination for those in Primary 3-5 to begin first

Education minister Chan Chun Sing previously said that if the delivery of vaccine doses is on schedule, vaccination appointments will be opened up as soon as next week, and the vaccination exercise will start from end-Dec. 2021, with vaccination for those in Primary 3-5 to begin first.

Related story:

Top image by Pfizer, via MOH

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Woman shocked as S'pore community cat looked dead, but it was just very calm as kids decorated it

The cat was so accommodating it looked like it had died.

December 21, 2021, 03:05 AM

Suspected Omicron cluster with 3 cases at Anytime Fitness outlet in Bukit Timah: MOH

Visitors to the premises are advised to minimise social interactions for 14 days and monitor their health closely.

December 21, 2021, 12:39 AM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore zoo enclosure & tortured frog, slapped with reformative training

He was found unsuitable for probation.

December 20, 2021, 07:03 PM

A *very* concise summary of Wang Leehom saga, to be digested in 3 minutes

As concise as it can get, we swear.

December 20, 2021, 06:52 PM

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies accusing anyone of sexual assault in Zaobao's interview

She also said that her letter to Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) President Steve Simon had been written of "her own free will."

December 20, 2021, 06:36 PM

Muhyiddin says M'sia 'doesn't need to wait' for S'pore to resume HSR project

He also claimed that terminating the HSR project with Singapore restores Malaysia's sovereignty.

December 20, 2021, 04:33 PM

Netherlands goes into lockdown over Christmas & New Year to contain spread of Omicron

From Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022.

December 20, 2021, 04:30 PM

Thailand considers reimposing quarantine for all overseas travellers over Omicron

No further details have been provided yet however.

December 20, 2021, 04:04 PM

Lee Jinglei doubles down on retorting Wang Leehom's statement, asks him for clarifications

Part II: She also called Wang 'underhanded' in using her Japanese name to refer to her.

December 20, 2021, 03:18 PM

Underground pedestrian link from City Hall MRT to Funan opening in Dec. 2021

Good for rainy days.

December 20, 2021, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.