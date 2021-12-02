1,101 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Dec. 2).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update:
New cases on Dec. 2: 1,101
New community cases: 1,050
New imported cases: 10
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 41
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.70
Total number of cases reported thus far: 267,150
Deaths
New deaths reported on Dec. 2: 9
Age: Between the ages of 56 and 99. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 735
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 194
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 9
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.4 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 87 per cent
Received booster shot: 27 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent
There were no new clusters reported today.
