1,101 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S'pore

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.70.

Jean Chien Tay | December 02, 2021, 11:19 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,101 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (Dec. 2).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update:

New cases on Dec. 2: 1,101

New community cases: 1,050

New imported cases: 10

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 41

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.70

Total number of cases reported thus far: 267,150

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 2: 9

Age: Between the ages of 56 and 99. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 735

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 194

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 9

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 56.4 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 27 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

There were no new clusters reported today.

