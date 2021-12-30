Travellers entering S'pore only allowed to bring up to 20 Covid-19 self-test kits each

Local and foreign travellers coming into Singapore are only allowed to bring a maximum of 20 self-test kits per individual for their own testing needs.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) made this announcement on Dec. 29, 2021, as it said it recognises the need for travellers to bring along self-test kits to fulfil the self-testing requirement.

The rule came into effect on Dec. 23, 2021.

But the test kits that are brought in have to be approved for use in the country of embarkation.

This is in recognition of the fact that test kits authorised for use in Singapore may not be readily available in other countries.

HSA said the 20 test kits limit is based on covering travellers' personal use as they need to self-test daily over 14 days, while making allowance for re-testing.

Preventing the reselling of kits

The strict limit imposed on self-test kits is to prevent the mass sale and purchase of such products in Singapore.

The concern is that test kits that are not evaluated for quality and efficacy can compromise public health.

Measures have already been taken previously to prevent the importation and reselling of kits that have not been evaluated for use in Singapore.

Currently, importing self-test kits into Singapore via parcel post is still banned.

The wholesale onward supply of self-test kits is also banned.

HSA said it observed an increase in personal imports of Covid-19 self-test kits into Singapore since October 2021.

Penalties

The wholesale of self-test kits will require licences and authorisation from HSA, and those who violate the regulations can be jailed up to two years and face a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here