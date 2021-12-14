442 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 442 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 14).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Dec. 14: 442
New community cases: 401
New imported cases: 33
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 8
Total number of cases reported thus far: 32,461
Deaths
New deaths reported on Dec. 14: 6
Total deaths reported thus far: 804
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 75
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 3
Critically ill in the ICU: 31
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 50.8 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 87 per cent
Received booster shot: 31 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent
Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website
MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".
The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.
The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.
MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.
"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."
MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.
