766 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 766 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Dec. 3).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 3: 766 New community cases: 738 New imported cases: 17 New cases in migrant working dormitories: 11 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.71 Total number of cases reported thus far: 267,916

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 3: 9 Age: Between the ages of 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 744

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 183 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 13 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 50 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 27 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/FB.