766 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 766 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (Dec. 3).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Dec. 3: 766
New community cases: 738
New imported cases: 17
New cases in migrant working dormitories: 11
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.71
Total number of cases reported thus far: 267,916
Deaths
New deaths reported on Dec. 3: 9
Age: Between the ages of 67 and 98. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 744
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 183
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 13
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 50
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 57.3 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 87 per cent
Received booster shot: 27 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent
Cluster under close monitoring
MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
