Committee of Privileges has interviewed Pritam Singh, calling on Sylvia Lim & Jamus Lim next

The Committee of Privileges (COP) released its second report today (Dec. 11), containing a summary of evidence given by Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) and WP Vice-Chair Faisal Manap.

Along with the report, video footage of Faisal's oral evidence, with sensitive information redacted, was published as well, in two parts.

The report also contained a summary of the matters which the COP deliberated on, including its decisions on witnesses that it would call to give evidence.

According to the report, it was decided on Dec. 6 that the COP would call WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, WP Chair Sylvia Lim, and Faisal, as witnesses.

Pritam was examined by the COP on Dec. 10 (Friday), the report said.

The report also said that the COP met at 11am on Dec. 11 (Saturday) and decided that another WP MP, Jamus Lim, would be called to give evidence as well.

Four other witnesses have also given evidence to the Committee previously on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Raeesah herself, along with Loh Pei Ying (Raeesah's former Secretarial Assistant), Lim Hang Ling (Raeesah's former Legislative Assistant), and Yudhishthra Nathan (WP member).

What are the COP proceedings about?

The COP is looking into a complaint against former WP MP Raeesah Khan, made by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

The complaint was made after Raeesah admitted in Parliament on Nov. 1 that she falsely claimed she had accompanied a rape victim to the police station.

After the COP released its first special report in the evening last Friday (Dec. 3), the WP made a statement saying that they "note" the release of the interim report by the Committee of Privileges.

The WP added that "serious allegations" were made against WP leaders, but no evidence was taken from them.

The statement reiterated that Singh "made it clear" on Dec. 2 that he is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges.

