Back

Committee of Privileges has interviewed Pritam Singh, calling on Sylvia Lim & Jamus Lim next

The committee's second special report on Dec. 11 contained a summary of evidence given by WP Vice-Chair Faisal Manap on Dec. 9, and details of the witnesses to be called next.

Nigel Chua | December 11, 2021, 10:27 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Committee of Privileges (COP) released its second report today (Dec. 11), containing a summary of evidence given by Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) and WP Vice-Chair Faisal Manap.

Along with the report, video footage of Faisal's oral evidence, with sensitive information redacted, was published as well, in two parts.

The report also contained a summary of the matters which the COP deliberated on, including its decisions on witnesses that it would call to give evidence.

According to the report, it was decided on Dec. 6 that the COP would call WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, WP Chair Sylvia Lim, and Faisal, as witnesses.

Pritam was examined by the COP on Dec. 10 (Friday), the report said.

The report also said that the COP met at 11am on Dec. 11 (Saturday) and decided that another WP MP, Jamus Lim, would be called to give evidence as well.

Four other witnesses have also given evidence to the Committee previously on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Raeesah herself, along with Loh Pei Ying (Raeesah's former Secretarial Assistant), Lim Hang Ling (Raeesah's former Legislative Assistant), and Yudhishthra Nathan (WP member).

What are the COP proceedings about?

The COP is looking into a complaint against former WP MP Raeesah Khan, made by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

The complaint was made after Raeesah admitted in Parliament on Nov. 1 that she falsely claimed she had accompanied a rape victim to the police station.

After the COP released its first special report in the evening last Friday (Dec. 3), the WP made a statement saying that they "note" the release of the interim report by the Committee of Privileges.

The WP added that "serious allegations" were made against WP leaders, but no evidence was taken from them.

The statement reiterated that Singh "made it clear" on Dec. 2 that he is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges.

Related stories:

Top image via Workers' Party on Facebook and by Rachel Ng

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Faisal Manap testified that WP leaders did not ask Raeesah Khan to take lie 'to the grave': Committee of Privileges report

Faisal said that they did not discuss what to do about the lie during the Aug. 8 meeting.

December 11, 2021, 10:20 PM

559 new Covid-19 cases & 6 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 48.6 per cent.

December 11, 2021, 10:10 PM

Grandfathers chastise both driver & cyclist in punny LTA video covering new rules from Jan. 1, 2022

If a grandfather saying 'I think I should put a grandfather clock in your car' is your kind of humour, you'll love this video.

December 11, 2021, 08:05 PM

2,400,000kg of e-waste collected for recycling in S'pore from July to November 2021

Towards a zero-waste nation.

December 11, 2021, 06:48 PM

Popular M'sian tutor on TikTok resigns after asking his students to call him 'daddy'

Opinions were divided among netizens.

December 11, 2021, 06:09 PM

SGH nurse's passing sparks concerns over healthcare workers' mental well-being

SGH responded that they are providing support to colleagues and have offered assistance to the deceased's family.

December 11, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore couple finds sharp fragment in congee from Botanic Gardens food court, eatery investigating

The fragment turned out to be a piece of acrylic, which could have come from a container.

December 11, 2021, 04:41 PM

Foodpanda to open 9 new stores around S'pore with 24/7 delivery, orders to reach within 15 minutes

Currently, Foodpanda has 15 stores in operation.

December 11, 2021, 04:11 PM

Man caught on CCTV loitering outside Siglap restaurant for over a minute before stealing customer's umbrella

Totally not suspicious at all.

December 11, 2021, 02:09 PM

Pregnant lady in S'pore thought she's having a stomachache, delivers baby at home minutes later

An unexpected delivery.

December 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.