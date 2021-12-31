Back

Extremely exhausted Cinereous vulture crash landed near Farrer Road

No visible injuries were found on the vulture when NParks attended to it.

Zi Shan Kow | December 31, 2021, 11:08 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The never-before-seen Cinereous vulture crash landed and was rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Dec. 30.

Will be released after recuperation

In response to Mothership's queries, Group Director of Wildlife Management at NParks Adrian Loo provided a statement.

Loo said that NParks was alerted on Thursday morning to a Cinereous vulture that was reported to be in a weakened state at Cornwall Gardens.

NParks staff located and retrieved the bird for veterinarians to examine, and no visible injuries were found.

"The bird was later brought to Jurong Bird Park for veterinary care," said Loo.

"It will be released when it has recuperated sufficiently," he added.

Landed on a grass patch

A birder named Martin shared a video of the rescue by NParks staff with Mothership.

The bird flapped its wings and slowly shuffled away from the NParks staff, but was unable to take flight.

Video by Martin T.

After securing the bird with a tarp and gloves, the NParks staff picked the vulture up and carried the bird into their van.

Video by Martin T.

Martin had spent the morning tracking the flock of vultures between Singapore Botanic Gardens and Holland Village.

Then, just before noon, he found the Cinereous vulture lying down on a grass patch at 52 Cornwall Garden near Farrer Road MRT.

Image by Martin T.

Martin told Mothership that when he spotted the bird, it appeared to be extremely exhausted, and was barely moving.

He made the call to NParks at 11:27am, and the team arrived in less than 20 minutes.

Image by Martin T.

Lack of food in Singapore

Birders in Singapore spotted a committee of five Himalayan Griffon vultures and one Cinereous vulture perched on a tree in Singapore Botanic Gardens on Dec. 29.

Singapore Birds Project member Movin Nyanasengeran told Mothership that the vultures will definitely face issues finding food in highly-urbanised Singapore.

Loo said that these vultures, like most vultures, are scavengers that primarily feed on animal carcasses.

"They are also unlikely to prey on people or live animals." he said.

The Cinereous vulture is native to Europe and northern Asia, and usually winters to northern India, the Middle East and occasionally South Korea.

According to Movin, "the vultures we get in Singapore are usually disoriented young birds, which most likely they overshot their regular wintering ranges in Thailand and flew down the peninsula."

"And it’s suspected that these individuals might be young birds that undertake post-breeding dispersal moving out of where they were raised," he added.

Top images by Martin T.

McDonald's S'pore designs limited edition cross-body bags, S$14.90 with any purchase

McFashion.

December 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

China bans national football players from getting tattoos, existing tattoos to be removed or covered up

To "set a good example for society".

December 31, 2021, 10:50 AM

Rebecca Lim & Chiou Huey 'dance' barefoot with cockroaches in dumpster in behind-the-scenes

Art imitates life.

December 31, 2021, 10:49 AM

Temperatures in S'pore to fall to 23°C on New Year's Eve & 2022 first weekend

Spending both 2021 and 2022 at home as a burrito wrap.

December 31, 2021, 05:16 AM

311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

1 death reported today.

December 31, 2021, 12:58 AM

NTU & Harvard scientists develop biodegradable food packaging that can keep strawberries fresh for a longer period

This new material can help to reduce food waste and plastic waste.

December 31, 2021, 12:10 AM

MOH addresses 'serious allegation' linking purported death of teenager to Covid vaccine

MOH called on the public to refrain from unsubstantiated speculation while more tests are being done.

December 30, 2021, 08:55 PM

Man arrested after allegedly slamming innocent tuxedo cat against a wall at Ang Mo Kio Blk 645

The man believed to be connected to this case of animal cruelty was arrested two days after a report was made.

December 30, 2021, 07:05 PM

Plenty of people flocked to St John's, Lazarus & Kusu Islands over Christmas long weekend

A massive telepathy among Singaporeans.

December 30, 2021, 06:56 PM

Many agree to show up after TikTok video informs people to dance outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022

"Calling all west siders"

December 30, 2021, 06:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.