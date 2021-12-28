Back

CNY 2022: 64 ATMs in S'pore to dispense new & good-as-new notes from Jan. 11, 2022

30 of them are pop-up ATMs.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

DBS and POSB is availing 64 ATMs to disburse new and good-as-new notes across 45 locations island-wide.

A total of 30 are pop-up ATMs, while 34 are existing ATMs that will be converted into dedicated self-service touchpoints for disbursing new and good-as-new notes.

Photo from Fiona Tan.

Customers will be able to withdraw notes in the following sums:

  • S$100 (50 S$2 notes)

  • S$30 (30 S$10 notes)

  • S$500 (10 S$50 notes)

  • S$600 (20 S$10 notes and 8 S$50 notes)

Operational from Jan. 11

These ATMs will be made operational for 21 days:

  • Jan. 11 to Jan. 30: 10am to 10pm

  • Jan. 31: 10am to 1pm

This is up from 18 days in 2021, according to DBS.

Each customer is limited to a maximum of three withdrawals throughout this period.

You can check out the locations and estimated queue times here:

Online reservation system

In accordance with Covid-19 guidance by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, new notes withdrawal and exchange services during branch operating hours will be restricted to customers aged 60 and above and customers with disabilities.

All other customers will need to book a slot via DBS' online reservation system, upon which they can visit a branch for these services during dedicated new notes collection hours.

There are two window periods for online reservation.

  • First window: Booking period from Jan. 4 to 9, collection period from Jan. 11 to 19

  • Second window: Booking period from Jan. 10 to 17, collection period from Jan. 20 to 28

Each customer will only be allowed a maximum of one reservation slot.

Reservations can be made here.

Top image from Fiona Tan.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sian doctor couple offers free medical services to flood victims despite losing their own clinic

The couple said they have been offering free medical services since the first day of the flood.

December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

S'porean woman, 67, spends S$11,000 in single visit to Nail Palace due to alleged hard-selling

Nail Palace responded that they do not harass their customers and Loh's mother is a regular who enjoys their service.

December 28, 2021, 02:46 PM

Myanmar actor-model Paing Takhon jailed 3 years with hard labour for taking part in mass protests

Paing had been arrested in April 2021.

December 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

Despite size difference, S'pore & China share common challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Both countries want to uplift the lives of their peoples.

December 28, 2021, 01:19 PM

Ex-Michelin starred restaurant chef, 25, sells Japanese-French rice bowls from S$5.80 in Lavender

Nice.

December 28, 2021, 11:52 AM

ICA officers find 3.1kg of cannabis behind lorry driver's seat, arrests 24-year-old male M'sian driver

No mention why ICA officers singled out the lorry for extra checks.

December 28, 2021, 11:25 AM

'Tailor shop' at Raffles Place cleverly hides cocktail bar behind convincing shopfront

'Oxfords, not brogues.'

December 28, 2021, 11:19 AM

HK star Julian Cheung has been using the same make-up artist since his debut 30 years ago

His first album came out in 1991.

December 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

Unbearable foul smell over a few days leads to body of man, 63, in Toa Payoh HDB flat

The deceased man was reportedly estranged from his two younger brothers.

December 28, 2021, 02:34 AM

Some 52,000 unvaccinated workers in S'pore can be fired with notice after exhausting other options

These are the ones who are unvaxxed by choice.

December 28, 2021, 02:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.