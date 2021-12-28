CNY 2022: 64 ATMs in S'pore to dispense new & good-as-new notes from Jan. 11, 2022

DBS and POSB is availing 64 ATMs to disburse new and good-as-new notes across 45 locations island-wide.

A total of 30 are pop-up ATMs, while 34 are existing ATMs that will be converted into dedicated self-service touchpoints for disbursing new and good-as-new notes.

Customers will be able to withdraw notes in the following sums:

S$100 (50 S$2 notes)

S$30 (30 S$10 notes)

S$500 (10 S$50 notes)

S$600 (20 S$10 notes and 8 S$50 notes)

Operational from Jan. 11

These ATMs will be made operational for 21 days:

Jan. 11 to Jan. 30: 10am to 10pm

Jan. 31: 10am to 1pm

This is up from 18 days in 2021, according to DBS.

Each customer is limited to a maximum of three withdrawals throughout this period.

You can check out the locations and estimated queue times here:

Online reservation system

In accordance with Covid-19 guidance by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, new notes withdrawal and exchange services during branch operating hours will be restricted to customers aged 60 and above and customers with disabilities.

All other customers will need to book a slot via DBS' online reservation system, upon which they can visit a branch for these services during dedicated new notes collection hours.

There are two window periods for online reservation.

First window: Booking period from Jan. 4 to 9, collection period from Jan. 11 to 19

Second window: Booking period from Jan. 10 to 17, collection period from Jan. 20 to 28

Each customer will only be allowed a maximum of one reservation slot.

Reservations can be made here.

Top image from Fiona Tan.

Follow and listen to our podcast here