Back

Chinese national, 39, charged in 2021 for allegedly getting S’porean to purchase property on his behalf in 2014

If convicted, the accused faces a fine of up to S$100,000.

Matthias Ang | December 13, 2021, 03:02 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 39-year-old Chinese national has been charged in court for allegedly appointing a Singaporean nominee to purchase a restricted property in September 2014 and hold it in trust for him, the police said in a press release following investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department.

Singaporean allegedly made an offer to Chinese national

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the Chinese national, Chen Xiaopu, was supposedly made an offer by a Singaporean, Song Fanrong, about purchasing a unit at Belgravia Villas in Ang Mo Kio.

Song had purportedly told Chen he would not be eligible to buy the unit in his own name as he was a foreigner.

Song then allegedly offered to buy the property on Chen's behalf and to transfer the ownership of the property to Chen once the Chinese national had obtained his Singapore citizenship or permanent residency.

Chen supposedly accepted the offer and made partial payment to Song for the purchase of the unit.

The police added that Song then purportedly entered into a Sales and Purchase agreement with the developer of the property, which was classified as a restricted property.

Faces a fine of up to S$100,000 or jail term of up to three years

Under the Residential Property Act, restricted property includes vacant residential land, terrace houses, semi-detached houses, bungalows or detached houses, and strata landed houses not within an approved condominium development under the Planning Act, among others.

If Chen is convicted, he could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to three years, or be subjected to both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot from Google Streetview

Miss S'pore in top 16 of controversy-filled Miss Universe 2021 pageant held in Israel

The pageant faced calls of boycott even before it started.

December 13, 2021, 02:22 PM

If your window falls out in S'pore, up to S$10,000 fine &/or 1 year jail term awaits

43 cases of fallen windows recorded across Singapore from January to November 2021.

December 13, 2021, 01:59 PM

Binance.sg quits S'pore market

Will stop operating by Feb. 13, 2021.

December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM

Sengkang resident fills lift landing, corridor with items last 3 years, neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

Help needed.

December 13, 2021, 10:57 AM

2 lions escaped from container at Changi Airport, shot with tranquilliser gun

There were seven lions in total.

December 13, 2021, 09:58 AM

370 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 46.9 per cent.

December 12, 2021, 10:10 PM

Pritam says he told Raeesah in Oct.3 meeting that she ought to 'take responsibility & ownership of the issue'

Details on Oct. 3 and 4

December 12, 2021, 09:35 PM

Wild boar sprinting across Kranji Expressway killed after being hit by car

Poor thing.

December 12, 2021, 07:40 PM

'I've never deem myself a heroine': Raybe Oh gives candid answers & shares her recovery journey in IG Q&A

She was supposed to celebrate her third anniversary with her fiancé on April 21.

December 12, 2021, 01:38 PM

Faisal Manap refuses to share details of meetings between him, Pritam Singh, & Sylvia Lim with Committee of Privileges

The meetings, Faisal said, took place on Dec. 7 and 8, and lasted for 2 to 3 hours on each day.

December 12, 2021, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.