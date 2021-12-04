Here’s how you can do all your Christmas shopping in one place in S’pore, all at one go

Christmas is just around the corner.

For someone like me, it usually means a lot of last minute shopping and brain-wracking reflection to figure out what meaningful present to buy for my family and friends this year.

And because I’d spent all that effort and energy mentally, physically running around to different shopping centres is not something I really want to be doing.

So this year, I decided to be a grown-up about it and plan ahead.

To make life easier, why not try and do all my Christmas shopping in one spot — the relatable and unintimidating Chinatown Point, who are celebrating the festive season with a bounty of promotions.

Taikoo Lane Hotpot

Now that we can dine in groups of up to five, Christmas will be the perfect time to have a festive feast with friends.

A favourite get-together meal, I can’t think of many better ways to reconnect with friends than over a steaming fragrant hotpot.

At Taikoo Lane Hotpot, groups of more than four will be able to enjoy “buy-one-get-one-free” on all classic soup bases including the collagen pork bone soup broth, the Sichuan spicy soup with beef tallow, and the tomato soup broth.

The festive promotion allows you to savor the spectrum of Taikoo Lane’s Cantonese and Sichuan flavours while also pleasing the friends who are slightly fussier.

#B1-16

Daily: 11am - 9pm

Eu Yan Sang TCM

If there’s one thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, it's to be more aware of our health and wellbeing — especially if you’re older.

And while it may not sound really glamorous or lavish, for my uber-practical grandma the gift of health is a perfect present.

Even better for me, Eu Yan Sang TCM at Chinatown Point is offering customers a physical consultation and three days of medication at S$33 nett — a great opportunity for grandma to get that nagging ache checked out.

#03-13

Mon - Fri: 9am - 6pm

Sat: 9am - 7pm

Sun: Closed

Uniqlo

It was when I started noticing my dad’s favourite polo shirts fading at the collar that I realised what I’d be getting for him this Christmas.

A relatively conservative man, it shouldn’t be hard to find something that suits him among Uniqlo’s wide variety of sensible styles and colours; the Japanese retailer’s AIRism polos seem a no-brainer.

One tip when buying clothes for other people is to check on Uniqlo’s website, where reviews can give you an idea if an item is true to size or runs a little larger. In any case, don’t forget to preserve the tags and hold onto the receipt just in case you need to make an exchange.

#B1-17 to 20

Mon - Fri: 11am - 10pm

Sat - Sun: 10am - 10am

Crocs

This Christmas I’ve decided to get my brother the gift of uncompromising comfort in the form of a Crocs sandal.

Love it or absolutely hate it, there’s no denying the raw functionality of the rubber footwear, which now comes in a variety of styles — from the more subtle slide to the original Croc silhouette.

Crocs at Chinatown Point also boasts a collection of Jibbitz Charms that will make customising one’s pair of shoes too easy.

#01-47

Daily: 10am - 10pm

Wine Connection

Mum loves her wines, so to make things simple, why not just get her a bottle.

While Wine Connection @ Chinatown Point may not have the largest store, they’ve managed to fit in an impressive smorgasbord of vintages.

As I’m not an expert myself, I’ll be leaning on the friendly staff in store for some advice on what to get for mum.

#B1-32

Daily: 10am - 10pm

Breadtalk

If you’re not the kind to show up at a friend’s place empty-handed, Christmas cakes are a fool-proof, on-theme crowd pleaser.

Breadtalk, in an encouraging move for someone aspiring to become an early planner, is offering 15 per cent off pre-ordered cakes from Dec. 1 to 15.

If you’re visiting a friend who has kids, or your friends are just the type that enjoy hands-on projects, Breaktalk also has a DIY Gingerbread House kit for S35.50.

#01-27/28

Mon - Fri: 7:30am - 10pm

Sat - Sun: 8am - 10pm

Starbucks

Here’s a Christmas pro-tip: to avoid the embarrassment of having friends come over with a gift when you’ve forgotten to get one in return, always have random generic little presents ready-wrapped under the tree.

For that purpose, Starbucks has a whole range of Christmas-themed merchandise that should appeal to most people. These include tumblers — which are a great way to encourage someone to reduce their waste.

If all else fails, getting a few extra gift cards so recipients can purchase their favourite beverages always goes down well.

#01-08

Daily: 7:30am - 10pm

Oldtown Express

Once you’re done with all your shopping and well in need of a break, Oldtown Express is where you’ll want to head to for a quick bite and drink.

The menu is skewed towards speciality and novelty beverages, as well as “flower buns” served with curry or eggs.

Oldtown Express will also be holding an opening promotion until Jan. 31, 2022, so you can enjoy selected beverages at S$4 and “Flower Bun” sets at S$7.

#B1-50A

Daily: 10am to 9pm

