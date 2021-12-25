Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

The stairwell of Block 504C at Canberra Link lit up in rainbow colours on Friday (Dec. 24) night as part of an art exhibition.

Rainbow coloured stairwell

Two photographers in Singapore, Eric Yeo and Darren Soh, managed to snap a picture of the colourful stairwell.

By a local collective

The exhibition, titled "Very momentary exhibition 2.x (X'mas)", was done by local art collective Very Small Exhibition.

The stairwell was lit up from 9:30pm to 12am.

Here are more photos of the stairwell, which were posted in the comments section of Very Small Exhibition's Facebook post:

Previously did the same in Clementi

Very Small Exhibition had previously lit up the stairwell of a Clementi HDB block on Nov. 20.

The stairwell similarly turned rainbow coloured.

Very Small Exhibition was started by three friends in Singapore, with the intention of giving designers and artists a platform to experiment and showcase their work.

